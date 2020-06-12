Candace Owens took the high road after comedian Dave Chappelle lashed out at her over the conservative commentator’s response to the death of George Floyd.

In a viral video posted on Facebook last week, Owens said, “I do not support George Floyd and the media depiction of him as a martyr for black America.”

Owens argued that African-Americans spend too much time defending the acts of criminals.

“We are unique in that we are the only people that fight and scream and demand support and justice for the people in our community that are up to no good,” she said.

“You would be hard-pressed to find, you know, a Jewish person that’s been five stints in prison that commits a crime and dies while committing a crime and that the Jewish people champion and demand justice for,” she added, saying the same holds true for white and Hispanic people.

Owens, however, also emphasized that she does believe justice must be served in the case of the officer accused of killing Floyd.

“I want to be very clear, what I am saying is not any defense for Derek Chauvin; I hope Derek Chauvin gets the justice that he deserves to be implemented upon him and that the family of George Floyd deserves justice for the way that he died,” she said.

Chappelle spoke out against the Floyd killing in a Netflix special titled “8:46” released on Friday, according to Access Hollywood.

“What are you signifying that you can kneel on a man’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds and feel like you wouldn’t get the wrath of God?”

Chappelle also took a swipe at Owens in his special for “trying to convince white America that [Floyd’s] a criminal anyway.”

“I don’t give a f— what this n—- did,” he said, referring to Floyd.

“I don’t care if he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stinky p—-.”

Owens responded via Twitter on Friday.

“To every Democrat tweeting me the clip of #DaveChappelle insulting me: I’m not a leftist. I have a sense of humor & I think comedians SHOULD make fun of people,” she wrote.

To every Democrat tweeting me the clip of #DaveChappelle insulting me: I’m not a leftist. I have a sense of humor & I think comedians SHOULD make fun of people. Dave Chappelle is one of the greatest comedians of all time and I made it into one of his specials. That’s POWER! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 12, 2020

“Dave Chappelle is one of the greatest comedians of all time and I made it into one of his specials,” she concluded.

“That’s POWER!”

