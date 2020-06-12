SECTIONS
Candace Owens Takes High Road After Crude Attack from Comedian

Conservative activist Candace Owens delivers a speech during the "Convention de la Droite" in Paris on Sept. 28, 2019.Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP via Getty ImagesConservative activist Candace Owens delivers a speech during the "Convention de la Droite" in Paris on Sept. 28, 2019. (Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP via Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published June 12, 2020 at 12:24pm
Candace Owens took the high road after comedian Dave Chappelle lashed out at her over the conservative commentator’s response to the death of George Floyd.

In a viral video posted on Facebook last week, Owens said, “I do not support George Floyd and the media depiction of him as a martyr for black America.”

Owens argued that African-Americans spend too much time defending the acts of criminals.

“We are unique in that we are the only people that fight and scream and demand support and justice for the people in our community that are up to no good,” she said.

“You would be hard-pressed to find, you know, a Jewish person that’s been five stints in prison that commits a crime and dies while committing a crime and that the Jewish people champion and demand justice for,” she added, saying the same holds true for white and Hispanic people.

Owens, however, also emphasized that she does believe justice must be served in the case of the officer accused of killing Floyd.

“I want to be very clear, what I am saying is not any defense for Derek Chauvin; I hope Derek Chauvin gets the justice that he deserves to be implemented upon him and that the family of George Floyd deserves justice for the way that he died,” she said.

Chappelle spoke out against the Floyd killing in a Netflix special titled “8:46” released on Friday, according to Access Hollywood.

“What are you signifying that you can kneel on a man’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds and feel like you wouldn’t get the wrath of God?”

Do you think Candace Owens responded well to Chappelle's attack?

Chappelle also took a swipe at Owens in his special for “trying to convince white America that [Floyd’s] a criminal anyway.”

“I don’t give a f— what this n—- did,” he said, referring to Floyd.

“I don’t care if he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stinky p—-.”

Owens responded via Twitter on Friday.

“To every Democrat tweeting me the clip of #DaveChappelle insulting me: I’m not a leftist. I have a sense of humor & I think comedians SHOULD make fun of people,” she wrote.

“Dave Chappelle is one of the greatest comedians of all time and I made it into one of his specials,” she concluded.

“That’s POWER!”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
