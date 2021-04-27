CBP Reveals Another Way Illegal Immigrants Are Trying to Get Into America Undetected

Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Just ask illegal aliens, who are now exploiting the railways to enter the United States.

In a statement Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed there has been a 60 percent year-over-year spike in illegal border crossings using the railways.

“It is happening almost every time CBP officers in El Paso process an arriving freight train from Mexico,” the agency said. “Migrants are discovered attempting to use the railroad system to enter the country undetected.”

Ever since Joe Biden was installed as president three months ago, the relentless siege at the border has metastasized to horrifying new levels.

“Since the beginning of the current fiscal year, CBP officers working the two downtown rail crossings have removed 292 undocumented migrants from the trains. That is up more than 60 percent when compared to the 181 noncitizens CBP officers apprehended during the same timeframe a year ago,” the agency said.

Hector Mancha, the director of field operations for CBP, said most of the illegal aliens are from Mexico and Central America. He underscored that attempting to sneak into the U.S. via train car is extremely dangerous.

“We cannot stress how dangerous of a practice this is and we encourage any considering this to not proceed with their plans,” he said. “People are climbing on rail cars and hiding in places not designed to accommodate human beings.”

Mancha said illegal aliens have been founding riding on top of rail cars, holding onto the undercarriage, lurking inside rail cars and hiding inside new vehicles that are being shipped to the U.S.

He said because migrants typically hide between midnight and 6 a.m., they endanger themselves even more.

“The potential for a misstep is greater when it is dark and visibility is limited,” Mancha said. “In addition, they are also unprotected from the elements, including cold winter temperatures and extreme summer heat.”

Some 6,500 rail cars enter El Paso, Texas, from Mexico every month, the agency said. Every car is visually inspected by CBP officers and examined using X-ray technology.

CBP said it has been working with its counterparts in Mexico to stop this dangerous practice but to no avail. Migrants feel emboldened to flood the U.S. thanks to the Biden administration’s tacit encouragement.

“Despite our best efforts, it does not appear to be slowing down at all,” Mancha said.

Mancha said migrants who are apprehended are usually processed for immediate deportation under Title 42 of U.S. Code Section 265.

Under the statute, an illegal alien is expelled to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

Predictably, Democrats and their media puppets attacked then-President Donald Trump as “racist” for invoking the bill in March 2020 (when the coronavirus was declared a pandemic) to block illegal border crossings, even though its goal was to ensure public safety.

Last week, a group of GOP lawmakers demanded that the Biden administration reveal where it’s dispersing the armies of illegal aliens around the nation.

Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas, a former judge, led the demand for transparency, citing the safety of Americans in the cities across the country that are being used as dumping grounds for migrants — many of whom are infected with COVID-19.

“It wasn’t long ago that — thanks to the leadership and vision of President Trump — the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border was under control,” Gohmert said.

“Now, after being lured here by misleading promises from the current President, our Southern border has become complete pandemonium, with criminality running rampant.”

