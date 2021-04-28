The Biden administration’s insistence on pushing pseudoscientific coronavirus guidelines is fueling backlash and skepticism — even among liberals such as “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King.

On Tuesday, King asked Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to explain why vaccinated people should still wear face masks, even when they’re outdoors and alone.

This illogical suggestion defies science and contradicts the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says masks are unnecessary if you’re outside and by yourself.

Becerra, the former attorney general of California, has no background in health, medicine or infectious diseases.

“I’ve often wondered, I’m outside by myself, nobody’s around, why am I wearing a mask?” King asked him. “So this would be very helpful to know. If you’re vaccinated, do you have to wear a mask outside or you don’t have to wear a mask outside?”

Becerra responded by suggesting that not wearing masks around the clock is selfish.

“Well, we weren’t born with masks, but we want to be safe and we want to protect our loved ones,” he said. “And so that’s why we wear masks, right? We put on our seat belt. We don’t expect that we’re going to crash our car, but we want to be safe.”

A perplexed King replied that she’s “so confused” by Becerra’s assertion that even if you’re vaccinated, you should still wear masks all the time, even when outdoors and alone.

This is especially jarring in light of the fact that the Biden administration, the Democratic Party and their media lapdogs have browbeaten Americans to get vaccinated, saying this is the only way to free yourself of coronavirus restrictions.

“Why do we have to do that if we’re vaccinated?” she asked. “That’s why I’m so confused.”

Becerra stammered that “you never know” and added that the political theater of wearing masks is important because it inspires other people to wear them.

“What you’re trying to do is encourage others,” he said. “We’re going to get to a point where masks, we’re going to hang up masks on our wall as, you know, signs of what used to be.”

Becerra had started the interview by pushing everyone to get vaccinated so we could return to “normal,” but then undermined himself minutes later by insisting on around-the-clock mask usage even after vaccination.

“The message is clear: You’re vaccinated. Guess what? You get to return to a more normal lifestyle,” he said.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re still a danger. You’re still in danger as well, so get vaccinated.”

4/23-CDC recommends pregnant women vaccinate.

4/24-CDC issues guidance for camps which includes masking kids&vaccinated adults.

4/27- CDC walks back the guidance for pregnant women and also issues new guidance for vaccinated ppl that conflicts with camp guidance. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 27, 2021

Becerra’s advice also contradicted flip-flopping White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said there’s no need to wear a mask when you’re outdoors.

“Particularly, I mean if you are a vaccinated person wearing a mask outdoors, I mean, obviously, the risk is minuscule,” he told ABC News’ “This Week.”

Numerous studies have shown that outdoor transmission of COVID-19 is extremely rare.

Moreover, new research from MIT has debunked the 6-foot social distancing rule, saying the guidance is arbitrary and anti-scientific.

Good morning, mask fanatics. Take a good look at this chart. Blue are mask mandate states, red are *free states.* This is called *NO CORRELATION.* That means your mask mandates have no statistically significant effect fighting COVID. Just thought you should know.🔻 pic.twitter.com/StS4bU1wuq — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 16, 2021

The MIT researchers also said that indoor capacity limits that forced the shutdowns of restaurants, bars, gyms, churches and schools were unnecessary and driven by “fearmongering.”

