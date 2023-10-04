Seduction relies on the perception of beauty. The devil is a master of perception who can make the ugly appear beautiful. This, perhaps, is the greatest deception of the Prince of Lies.

Young people are especially vulnerable to this kind of seduction. Raised in a culture that disdains beauty — the truth of the Gospel — many fall prey to the wiles of evil dressed up to look pretty. Seduced by the enticements of the wicked, they willingly embark on the road to perdition. And yet, God does not abandon them to the darkness. And where there is hope, there is light.

Kat Von D, star of the reality show LA Ink, was seduced by the darkness. “I’ve always found beauty in the macabre,” she wrote in an Instagram post. In 2018, Von D’s fascination with the occult culminated in her marriage to “Chollo-goth” musician Leafar Seyer, also known as Rafael Reyes.

The couple’s wedding was “a heaven-and-hell-themed ceremony,” according to Remezcla, in which the Beverly Hills Hotel was transmogrified “into a gorgeous blood-red wonderland” decorated with “skulls, bones, and an eerie melting candle installation.” The decor also included inverted crosses and crimson lighting.

Last year, Von D said in her post, she had a change of heart after realizing “I got a lot of things wrong in my past.” She asked herself what her relationship was with the macabre and found that “I just don’t want to invite any of these things into our family’s lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves.”

Von D was referring to her extensive collection of books on witchcraft. “Today, I went through my entire library, and threw out books that just don’t align with who I am and who I want to be.”

Discernment can come in a flash, or it can take years. Von D — full name Katherine von Drachenberg — is a native Mexican who grew up in a religious household. Her father was a doctor and her parents were Seventh-day Adventist missionaries, according to Christianity Today. She described her upbringing as “Christianity, with a few Jewish traits. We kept the Sabbath, went to church on Saturdays, followed the Ten Commandments, and didn’t eat any pork or fish without scales.”

That’s a long way from getting married at the Beverley Hills Hotel in a ceremony dressed up like the pit of hell. With all that water under the bridge, who does Von D know who she wants to be?

This week, Von D posted a video clip of herself getting baptized in a church.

An apt comment next to the post read, “I just started my walk with Jesus 6 months ago. I got baptized 3 weeks ago. I was so comfortable in the darkness that didn’t appreciate the beauty in the light. All praise to Jesus Christ.”

Comfort and beauty are not synonymous. Beauty requires sacrifice. Darkness demands selfishness. Von D appears to have seen the light.

But celebrity conversions are nothing new. Snoop Dogg, for example, has converted to Islam, Rastafraniasm and Christianity, according to Insider. Too often, celebrities seek the spotlight, rather than salvation, with their so-called conversions.

Von D seems different somehow. Something about what she wrote in her post: “It’s never been more clear to me that there is a spiritual battle taking place, and I want to surround myself and my family with love and light,” rings authentic. The admission that all that’s wrong with the world today — with many people believing the ugly can be beautiful and the beautiful ugly — is spiritual rather than scientific or political is true. Truth and beauty are one and the same. If Von D can see this, it’s a good sign.

Let’s pray that Von D’s conversion is like a modern-day version of the Prodigal Son found in Luke 15: 11-32. A young man set off and squandered his share of his father’s estate in “wild living” in a foreign land. When he woke up broke and hungry — both spiritually and physically — he went home and said, “Father, I have sinned against heaven and against you. I am no longer worthy to be called your son.”

The father not only forgave his son but prepared a feast. This angered the older brother, who had been steadfast in serving his father.

The father says to his older son, “‘My son, you are always with me, and everything I have is yours. But we had to celebrate and be glad, because this brother of yours was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found.”

Let’s pray that Von D is truly found, for she was certainly lost for a time in the foreign land of the occult.

Conservative writer Ben Zeisloft posted Von D’s baptism on X with, “May countless men and women around the world influenced by the occult follow suit. Jesus is Lord! Repent and trust in him!”

Former occult tattoo artist Kat Von D recently discarded her magic books and was baptized. May countless men and women around the world influenced by the occult follow suit. Jesus is Lord! Repent and trust in him!pic.twitter.com/5BrdUsjlRj — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) October 4, 2023

There’s a spark of beauty in every human, even those who have been seduced by the occult. It’s just a matter of recognizing it for what it is — the light of truth. Repent and trust in Him.

