CEO of Company That Worked with Planned Parenthood Admits To Selling 'Intact' Aborted Babies - Report

The CEO of StemExpress reportedly admitted in a California courtroom last week to selling intact aborted babies to medical researchers.

StemExpress gained notoriety in an undercover video released by the Center for Medical Progress showing the CEO meeting with David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, who were posing as owners of a biotech company.

In the video, the CEO tells Daleiden and Merritt that her company purchases aborted babies’ body parts from Planned Parenthood.

A series of videos the center released beginning in 2015 appeared to show Planned Parenthood and other organizations like StemExpress talking about trafficking in the body parts of aborted babies.

The state of California charged Daleiden and Merritt with 15 felony counts of invasion of privacy in 2017. The preliminary hearing in San Francisco last week was to determine whether the case should go to trial.

Daleiden told Fox News on Friday that then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris launched the criminal investigation against him in 2016 at the behest of Planned Parenthood.

He said Harris sent law enforcement officers to his home to “seize dozens of hours of unreleased, undercover footage.”

Life Site News reported last week that the court saw a video (made public by CMP) of the StemExpress CEO, identified as Doe 12, meeting in May 2015 with Daleiden and Merritt.

“Doe 12 says in the video there’s a great demand for ‘raw fetal tissue,’ and that the ‘insanely fragile’ neural or brain tissue is best shipped in a ‘whole calvarium,’ or head, whereupon Daleiden says, ‘Just make sure the eyes are closed,'” according to Life Site News.

“Yeah,” laughs Doe 12, “Tell the lab techs it’s coming … it’s almost like they don’t want to know what it is.”

Peter Breen of the Thomas More Society, who is representing Daleiden, questioned the StemExpress CEO on Thursday about sales it made to Stanford University in connection to studies the school is doing that “requires a beating heart.”

“Does StemExpress supply fetal hearts to Stanford?” Breen asked Doe 12.

“Yes, we have provided heart tissue to Stanford,” Doe 12 eventually replied after some back and forth.

She further admitted that “sometimes a baby’s intact calvarium [skull] is attached to the baby’s body and sometimes it is not,” Life Site News reported.

Breen told the news outlet that the StemExpress CEO’s admission is “gruesome.”

“If you have a fetus with an intact head and an intact body, and intact extremities, that is something that would indicate that child was born alive, and then had their organs cut out of them, or that that child was the victim of an illegal partial-birth abortion,” he said.

“Both of these are gruesome and violent acts,” Breen added.

The Center for Medical Progress reported, “In her sworn testimony, Doe 12 admitted that when a fetal brain is able to be harvested, it is because the baby’s head may still be attached to the body after being pulled out of the womb.”

CMP added, “When confronted with her statements on undercover video about shipping ‘intact cases,’ she also did not deny that StemExpress harvests and transfers unborn children from completely intact abortions.”

The Arizona Republic reported that StemExpress cut its ties with Planned Parenthood in August 2015 following the release of a CMP video featuring three high-ranking officials from the company.

The company said in a statement at the time: “We value our various partnerships but, due to the increased questions that have arisen over the past few weeks, we feel it prudent to terminate activities with Planned Parenthood.”

The Western Journal reached out to Stem Express for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication. We will update the piece if and when we do.

