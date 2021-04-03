Attempting to leave an airplane in mid-flight doesn’t work so well, as one passenger found out.

A Spirit Airlines flight on March 24 had to be diverted after a passenger appeared to be trying to open an exit door.

Spirit Airlines told Fox News that the incident took place on a flight from Cleveland to Los Angeles. The flight was diverted to Denver after the passenger tried unsuccessfully to open a door in the passenger cabin.

“Spirit Airlines flight 185 diverted to Denver on the way to Los Angeles due to a passenger who appeared to attempt to open an exit door,” the airline said in a statement to Fox News.

Spirit Airlines Passenger Tries To Open Exit Door While Plane Is In Flight https://t.co/SEKomlaltW pic.twitter.com/F7Xv2hTooL — BallerAlert (@balleralert) March 25, 2021

TRENDING: Part of Biden's Infrastructure Plan Is to Literally Destroy Highways Already Built

Video: Shirtless passenger restrained after apparently trying to open an exit door during Spirit Airlines flight from Cleveland to #LAX. https://t.co/Sh6vkEVKX7 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) March 25, 2021

Spirit Airlines Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Exit Door While Plane Is In Flight [Video] https://t.co/c8WiVYzGA7 pic.twitter.com/sQqIGnAfJ5 — RatchetFridayMedia.com® (@RatchetFriday) March 26, 2021

“It is important to note that opening a door inflight is impossible due to air pressure inside the cabin pinning the door against its frame with force stronger than any person could ever overcome.

“Law aw enforcement met the aircraft in Denver and took the passenger into custody. We thank the crew members and guests who assisted for handling this situation quickly prior to arrival,” the statement said.

According to KUSA-TV , which cited a criminal complaint, Jahmir Ahmmad Williams, 23, had walked out of the bathroom at the rear of the plane, leaving his shirt behind, and tried to open the exit door.

Williams later told police he “wanted to kill everyone, including himself, on the aircraft,” according to the complaint. Do you get worried whenever you board a plane? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The report said that at first, two flight attendants tried to pull Williams away from the door. Eventually, two passengers and another flight attendant combined for a five-person effort to restrain Williams. He eventually was put in handcuffs and placed in a seat in the back row of the plane.

RELATED: White House Releases Statement After Biden Falls While Boarding Air Force One

After the flight landed in Denver, passengers left the plane and police and a medic boarded to talk with Williams, according to the complaint via KUSA. The complaint said Williams “suddenly and violently” hit his head on the plane’s wall after initially not responding to authorities. He then was given a sedative. Williams said he wanted the authorities interviewing him to take him to jail and said he “would kill people if he was let out of jail,” the complaint stated. Williams was arrested and charged federally with interference with a flight crew, according to KUSA.

Two flight attendants reported they suffered minor injuries during their struggle with Williams on the plane.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.