Watch: South Dakota Airport Employee Juggles Batons as Passengers Wait for Flight

By Erin Coates
Published March 13, 2021 at 1:25pm
While the coronavirus pandemic has put many things on pause, examples of human kindness continue to circulate online.

An employee at Sioux Falls Regional Airport in South Dakota made one mom’s day as she and her family waited for their flight.

McKenzie Hettich posted on Facebook a video that showed her son, Maddex, being entertained by the airport employee.

The employee was putting on a flawless juggling performance as she tossed three traffic safety batons in the air.

She concluded her show by bowing and waving to the little boy watching her from the airport window.

The boy waved back, and other people waiting for their flight were heard in the background laughing and cheering.

“This lady is my hero!” Hettich wrote on her Facebook page. “Thank you for making traveling so fun!!”

“That’s awesome! I love people that make their jobs fun and fun for others,” Robb Long commented.

Have you traveled during the pandemic?

People in the Facebook comments identified the juggling employee as Deborah Snyders, an elementary school teacher.

As spring break quickly approaches for schools throughout the country, many families are opting to travel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that anyone traveling should take precautions before, during and after travel during the pandemic, the Tennessean reported.

These precautions include pre- and post-travel testing, self-quarantine and wearing a well-fitted mask.

People also are advised to avoid contact with anyone who might be sick and bring extra face masks and sanitizer.

“Because of the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 during travel, fully vaccinated people should still take all CDC-recommended precautions before, during and after travel,” the CDC said in a statement to USA Today.

The CDC added that it could update its travel recommendations for fully vaccinated people as more people across the country get the shots and the organization learns how it works in the “real world.”

Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
