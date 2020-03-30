Chick-fil-A Goes Above and Beyond To Make Birthday Special for Little Boy During Quarantine

One of the most important decisions you can make on your birthday is where or what to eat. Favorite foods and favorite people are a surefire way to make the day.

But with social distancing the norm across the country, parades, phone calls, video chats and wishes sent from afar have had to be substituted for in-person greetings and celebrations.

One boy from Arizona had to settle for no party thanks to COVID-19, but Chick-fil-A made sure that the downsized celebration he did have would be memorable.

“Yesterday we had the opportunity to make a birthday extra special for a kiddo in our community!” Chick-fil-A Deer Valley posted on Facebook on Thursday.

TRENDING: Frmr Obamacare Chief Pushes Panic, Tells 360K People Hospital Is Out of Ventilators - It Wasn't

“After his birthday party (and backup birthday party) had to be postponed due to social distancing, his mom reached out to place a dinner order for their family to enjoy, since he’s such a big fan of Chick-fil-A. Once we heard the story, we knew we had to help!”

While Chick-fil-A is known for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, it isn’t exactly known for birthday cakes — but that didn’t stop the company from reaching out to a local baker and working something out for the young man.

“Baked By Bree” is located in Phoenix and offers adorable bespoke sweets, especially cupcakes and cakes. The bakery’s proprietor was happy to work with Chick-fil-A, and the two businesses even struck up a deal for future birthday celebrations where the baker would offer a reduced rate for cakes bundled with Chick-fil-A birthday dinner orders.

“We whipped up some cow birthday hats, blew up some balloons and our staff made a special birthday poster,” Chick-fil-A posted.

“The bakery delivered the cake to us, Dad picked up the mobile party via Curbside Pickup and they had had a grand in home celebration!”

“We care about our community greatly and want to make sure special birthdays can still be celebrated safely in your home with your family during this time of social distancing … The balloons, party hats & birthday poster & biggest happy birthday wish are on us!”

Photos posted by the restaurant show a happy kid surrounded by a Chick-fil-A feast and a special Baked By Bree cake. The Deer Valley Chick-fil-A made sure to add that customers could “let us know how we can help keep big moments special for you!”

RELATED: Volunteers from Around the World Sew Masks for Health Workers Facing Shortages

Baked By Bree shared the post as well, adding details about the arrangements the bakery had made with Chick-fil-A.

“I’m so incredibly excited to announce I have partnered up with Chick-fil-A Deer Valley (thanks to my dear friend) to give back to the community and offer an at-home birthday party package which includes a 6in personal discounted birthday cake by @bakedbybee!” the post read.

The boy’s mother even commented on Baked By Bree’s post to report that the birthday dinner had been a hit.

“My son was the recipient of this amazing package yesterday!” Whitney Nicole wrote. “He said to tell you that your cake was the best he has ever had in his entire life … Thank you for lifting his spirits during these uncertain times!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.