Chiefs Player Celebrates Super Bowl Win by Paying for Dog Adoptions at KC Shelter

People to choose to celebrate reaching big milestones in different ways. Depending on how big the achievement is, many people choose to go out to dinner, throw a party with friends or take that special trip they’ve always wanted.

When you’re defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi of the Kansas City Chiefs and your team wins Super Bowl LIV, the celebration is bound to be amazing.

While the possibilities are endless after his Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday night in Miami, Nnadi has found a way to share his win with many others in a unique, heartwarming way:

TRENDING: Pelosi Defies Senate's Authority, Says Even if Senate Votes To Acquit, Trump Won't Actually Be Acquitted

He’s paying for the adoption fees of available dogs at a Kansas City shelter.

“All my life I always wanted a dog,” Nnadi said, according to CNN. “Growing up I didn’t have a pet. My parents didn’t really allow pets.”

When Nnadi began life on his own, he got a dog named Rocky, and their bond inspired him to help other homeless pets.

“When I first got him, he was very timid,” Nnadi said. “It made me think of how other animals, whether they’re owned or in a shelter, are feeling scared and alone.”

This isn’t Nnadi’s first partnership with this rescue — according to CNN, he made a deal with the KC Pet Project that for every win of the season, he’d pay one dog’s adoption fees.

Then he made a bigger promise: If the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, he’d pay for every available dog’s adoption fees in one clean sweep.

“KC WINS!” The KC Pet Project posted Sunday night. “We are so excited to announce that the Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi is choosing to celebrate the Super Bowl win by paying for the adoptions of all the adoptable dogs currently at KC Pet Project!”

“We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick and he couldn’t have thought of a better ending,” the shelter said. “This partnership has been sponsored by the Derrick Nnadi Foundation. To learn more and to donate today, visit www.dnnadifoundation.org.

RELATED: Heartbreaking Super Bowl Ad Features Elderly Man Using Google Assistant To Help Him Remember 'Loretta'

“To see all of our adoptable dogs visit www.kcpetproject.org/adopt/dogs.”

Nnadi shared the KC Pet Project’s tweet, adding “The perfect way to cap off this great season!!”

According to the rescue, the number of dogs Nnadi is sponsoring is around 100. At around $150 per pup for adoption fees, that’s a pretty generous sponsorship, and one that’s getting a lot of attention.

In the comments section of its post, the Pet Project explained that the fees will be waived until the 100 dogs are adopted, which gives them time to find a good fit with a new home.

Wow. What a wonderful and giving gesture. This is a role model! Congratulations to him!! — Cristy NoH (@getcristylove) February 3, 2020

While some people are looking the gift horse in the mouth by asking why Nnadi isn’t sponsoring cats or why he’s not donating to some other benevolent cause, most people are impressed with his generosity and recognizing that he’s a champion two times over.

“I’ve never been a champion before,” Nnadi said, according to CNN. “All the years of me playing football, that first time honestly feels like the best day of my life.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.