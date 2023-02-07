Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
News

Child Shocks World with Accomplishment That Usually Takes Others 18 Years, Gives Inspiring Message

 By Elizabeth Delaney  February 7, 2023 at 3:50pm
Parler Share

It’s like something out of the 2017 movie “Gifted,” except the story of this gifted child is actually true.

Nine-year-old David Balogun has managed to graduate from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, earning a place in the school’s history as its youngest graduate.

“I realized that I am able to graduate at the age of 10 or 9 as long as I put the effort in, and with the help of my mom and my dad and, of course, Reach Cyber Charter School, I was able to graduate,” Balogun told WPMT-TV.

He entered the program when he was in the third grade and followed an accelerated course to complete his studies online.

“I wanted to do it because I had the abilities to do it,” David said. “So why not use those abilities to the greater good?”

Trending:
Dan Bongino Provides Major Update from Hospital Bed: 'Thanks for All of Your Prayers'

Both of his proud parents have postgraduate degrees.

“He’s a 9-year-old with a brain that just has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts that’s beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding,” Ronya Balogun, David’s mother, told KYW-TV.

“He’s been extremely curious about knowing many things, and this has prepared him,” said his father, Henry Balogun.

David received the 2022 Distinguished Student Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Gifted Education and is a member of Mensa International, according to WPMT.

He will receive his high school diploma in June when the other students graduate.


David has already completed a semester at a community college, so the family is exploring various programs for continuing his education.

He’s considering going into engineering, chemistry or software development.

“I hope that I can use this opportunity to show that I’m not the only one who can do this,” David said.

Reader’s Digest suggests that if parents notice these indicators, it may point to the possibility that they have a gifted child:

Related:
Nearly a Year After Going Missing, Two Kidnapped Children Found After Routine Vehicle Tag Check
  • Early achievement of developmental milestones, especially a large vocabulary and an ability to speak in complex sentences at an early age.
  • Love of reading.
  • Curiosity about how things work that spawns detailed questions.
  • Ability to recognize patterns at an early age.
  • Interest and detailed knowledge about a particular topic.
  • Preference for the company of adults and older children.
  • Ability to focus on something longer than their peers.
  • Natural leadership skills.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Delaney
Elizabeth has been a freelance content writer for about 20 years and has enjoyed having her prose published in both the non-fiction and fiction markets. She has written a variety of different types of content, including Christian articles, healthy lifestyle, blog posts, business topics, news articles, product descriptions, and some fiction. She is also a singer-songwriter-musician. When she's not busy with writing or music, she enjoys spending time with friends or family and doing fun social activities such as hiking, swing dancing, attending concerts and other fun social activities.




Child Shocks World with Accomplishment That Usually Takes Others 18 Years, Gives Inspiring Message
15-Year-Old Student Born with Undeveloped Hand Gets Life-Changing Robotic Surprise from Classmates
Woman Declared Dead by Nurse, Then a Worker Finds Her Alive Inside Body Bag at Funeral Home
Couple Abandons Baby at Airport Check-In After Arriving Without a Ticket for the Infant
'God Is Faithful': Watch What Premature Baby Does as Father Sings Worship Song
See more...

Conversation