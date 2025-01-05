Share
Members of the National Guard monitor a blocked off section of the French Quarter, after 14 people were killed during an attack early in the morning on January 1, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

Chilling Surveillance Photos Show What New Orleans Terrorist Was Doing an Hour Before Attack

 By Ole Braatelien and    January 4, 2025 at 6:04pm
The FBI published chilling surveillance photos of what the New Orleans terrorist was doing just one hour prior to his attack on Wednesday.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, drove a rented Ford pickup through a crowd of people in New Orleans, Louisiana, killing 14. He then exited the truck before firing upon police, who then shot and killed him.

The FBI New Orleans branch posted the photos of Jabbar’s activity prior to the attack in a bulletin on Thursday.

In the photos, Jabbar is seen neatly dressed, walking along Dauphine St., which is near Governor Nicholls St., according to the bulletin.

One photo in particular, however, showed a blue cooler Jabbar had placed near the intersection of Bourbon and Orleans Street.

Inside the cooler was an improvised explosive device.

Jabbar had planned to detonate two IEDs with the transmitter he carried in his truck, according to an FBI news release.

On Friday, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin that warned more than 18,000 American law enforcement agencies across the nation of a new potential threat, according to Fox News.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find offensive.

“We advise federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial government and law enforcement officials and private sector security partners to remain vigilant of potential copycat or retaliatory attacks inspired by this attack and other recent, lethal vehicle-ramming incidents across the globe,” the bulletin read.

The bulletin also pointed out that, over the last decade, ISIS has promoted vehicle attacks.

“Law enforcement should be aware that in many cases attackers have conducted vehicle-ramming attacks with secondary weapons and may continue the attack with edged weapons, firearms, or IEDs after the vehicle has stopped,” the bulletin said.

The FBI is asking witnesses who passed Jabbar on the street or saw the blue ice chest containing the IED to contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or visit www.fbi.gov/bourbonstreetattack.

