Chilling Unseen Footage: Doctor at Capitol on Jan. 6 Re-Enacts FBI's Terrifying SWAT Raid on Her Home

 By Grant Atkinson  November 23, 2021 at 4:53pm
In the aftermath of the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the FBI took it upon themselves to apprehend people who they characterized as “domestic terrorists.” The result has been psychological damage inflicted upon undeserving Americans.

“Capitol Punishment” reveals the conditions these people were put through just for being at the Capitol that day. Buy your copy now to see the shocking film on Thanksgiving Day.

Dr. Simone Gold is the founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, an organization that has spoken out against restrictive COVID-19 mandates from the government. She said in the film she entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6 only after a crowd of others practically swept her in.

While she was there, video shows her staying inside the ropes and acting in a calm manner. However, she said the FBI later decided she was a threat who needed to be confronted by a group of armed agents.

Gold’s story is a perfect example of the ways in which the establishment media have twisted Jan. 6 to fit their narrative. If you want to hear true stories from people who were there, get your copy of “Capitol Punishment” today.

Gold described her experience with the FBI to producer and on-screen narrator Nick Searcy.

“I completely froze,” she said of her immediate reaction to the FBI pounding at her door. “And I leap up, and I just kind of stood there. And then they’re like, ‘We’re gonna break the door down, we’re gonna break the door down!’

“And I’m like, ‘Hang on!’ And we’re turning around to open the door and they broke the door down.”

Gold said the FBI proceeded to yell commands, including “Hands on the wall!” and “Turn around!” After recounting the story, she said her heart was racing from simply thinking about the event.

Stories like this one, which Gold described as “really scary,” have been surprisingly common in the aftermath of Jan. 6. If you want to hear the side of the story establishment media outlets won’t tell you, buy “Capitol Punishment” now.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
