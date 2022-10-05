Parler Share
Commentary
A zookeeper handles a newborn baby Langur at Bali Zoo on June 19, 2014, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia.
Commentary
A zookeeper handles a newborn baby Langur at Bali Zoo on June 19, 2014, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia. (Putu Sayoga / Getty Images)

Chinese Bio-Tech Company Buys 1,400 Acres of US Land to Build Monkey Breeding 'Primate Facility'

 By Randy DeSoto  October 4, 2022 at 6:24pm
Parler Share

Just as the country appears to be emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a report out of Florida that a Chinese-based biological research company purchased 1,400 acres to build a “primate quarantine and breeding facility.”

What could possibly go wrong?

The World Health Organization has pretty much pulled a 180 from February 2021 when it published a study concluding the “lab leak” theory was “extremely unlikely.”

In June, NBC News reported that the WHO is recommending further investigation into whether the virus leaked from a research lab.

Science reported in August that Beijing has tried to argue the virus originated outside of China.

Trending:
Republican Congressional Candidate Flips the Script on Debate Moderator When Asked 'Is Joe Biden President?'

“The idea of a pandemic origin outside China is preposterous to many scientists, regardless of their position on whether the virus started with a lab leak or a natural jump from animals,” according to the magazine.

“There’s simply no way SARS-CoV-2 could have come from some foreign place to Wuhan and triggered an explosive outbreak there without first racing through humans at the site of its origin.”

The Washington Examiner reported that there is substantial evidence that the Wuhan lab studied live bats, rats, rabbits and other animals.

Which takes us to a report in the Citrus County Chronicle that Chinese-based JOINN Laboratories bought a 1,400-acre tract of land in Florida in July for $5.5 million.

Should Chinese companies be banned from buying US land?

The land is located in Levy County about 35 miles southeast of Gainesville, home to the University of Florida.

Stacey Hectus, Levy County’s planning and zoning director, said the company wants to set up a primate quarantine and breeding facility for monkeys.

A saving grace, based on the Chronicle’s reporting, is the land is not zoned for building a research lab, which is only allowed in industrial zoned areas.

JOINN Laboratories is seeking to rezone the land, but that will have to be approved by the state of Florida.

The Epoch Times reported Tuesday, “JOINN Laboratories’ founder and chairwoman Feng Yuxia has a U.S. green card. Feng and her husband Zhou Zhiwen, co-founder of the company, both graduated from the Academy of Military Medical Sciences (AMMS) — a high-level research institute of the Chinese military — with a degree in pharmacology.”

Related:
With World on Edge, Head of African Ground Forces Goes on Unhinged Rant About Conquest

“Feng worked at AMMS’ Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology from 1992 to 1995, whereas her husband worked as a researcher from 1989 to 1993,” the news outlet added.

“Zuo Conglin, the general manager of JOINN Laboratories, also graduated from AMMS and worked at the Institute of Aeromedical Research of the Chinese Air Force from 1989 to 1996,” the Times said.

Earlier this year, many including Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota raised a red flag when a Chinese food manufacturing company bought 300 acres of North Dakota farmland just 20 minutes from Grand Forks Air Force Base.

The base is home to some of the nation’s most sensitive military drone technology.

Grand Forks also houses a new space networking center “the backbone of all U.S. military communications across the globe,” according to a lawmaker.

“I think we grossly underappreciate how effective [the Chinese] are at collecting information, collecting data, using it in nefarious ways,” Cramer told CNBC. “And so I’d just as soon not have the Chinese Communist Party doing business in my backyard.”

And we should just as soon not allow a Chinese “quarantine” facility and lab to open in Florida either.

GOP Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama have also introduced a bill titled “Securing America’s Land from Foreign Interference Act” that would ban China and firms linked to China from buying land in the U.S, Breitbart reported.

The Florida project needs to be shut down and this legislation passed through Congress as soon as possible.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Chinese Bio-Tech Company Buys 1,400 Acres of US Land to Build Monkey Breeding 'Primate Facility'
Fox Business Host Maria Bartiromo Continues to Lead the Pack in Pre-Market News Coverage
Alarming Pattern Appearing in America's Veterans - Former VA Chief Alleges Drastic Under Counting
Canadian Rebellion Spreads Like Wildfire; Three Provinces Openly Defying Trudeau's Gun-Surrender Order
Watch: Hosts of 'The View' Desperately Try to Compare DeSantis' Hurricane Response to...Socialism?
See more...

Conversation