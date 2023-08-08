Chip Roy Goes Scorched Earth, Tells Biden He Can 'Go Straight to Hell' Over Border Crisis

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy went scorched earth on the Biden administration for allowing the Mexican drug cartels to control our southern border after images of armed cartel members wearing body armor were seen crossing the border unopposed.

“The president and this administration can go straight to hell,” Roy exclaimed in a visit to Fox Business Network to talk about the border crisis in the Lone Star State.

Rep. @chiproytx lets LOOSE on Joe Biden and REPUBLICANS who are COMPLICIT in the savagery that’s occurring at the border: “The president and this administration can go STRAIGHT TO HELL…! And I’m TIRED of REPUBLICANS who are giving LIP SERVICE to it…because they want cheap… pic.twitter.com/lrTmYUXMx5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2023

“But these cartels are emboldened and empowered by a president who does not care about our southern border,” Roy said on Tuesday. “He is allowing it to become completely run by the cartels. And if anybody has not seen ‘The Sound of Freedom,’ go see it. Go see what’s happening in the world. Go see who has the power. Go see who is, you know, abusing these young girls, these young children.”

“We’re allowing that to happen on our watch,” Congressman Roy continued. “No more, that’s my message!”

“Gov. Abbott is being sued — sued — by the Dept. of Homeland Security and by this administration because he dares to try to stop the flow at our border, to stop the death, the fentanyl, to stop the poisonings, to stop armed intruders? You know the president and this administration can go straight to hell!”

“We have a job to do, to Congress and my message to all my Republican colleagues, we are not going to fund a government that is at war with the people of Texas. We are not going to fund a government that’s perpetuating the lawlessness and empowering cartels, allowing fentanyl to kill Americans, and allow little girls to get raped in stash houses in Texas,” he railed. “Enough is enough, this is our fight, and I’m tired of Republicans who are giving lip service to it and for years have been supporting it because they want cheap labor!”

“We need to recontrol our border. Even Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Gets it! …We have an obligation to have a secure border,” Roy concluded.

Should the military be deployed to the southern border? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Roy followed that appearance with a letter calling for Congress to withhold funding from the federal government until Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is removed from his position.

“Enacting a [Continued Resolution] would unacceptably mean continuing the funding level and policies of the disastrous FY 2023 omnibus, which Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy correctly argued perpetuates the border crisis,” Roy wrote in his letter, according to the Washington Examiner. “Passing a full-year DHS appropriations bill without forcing the significant change necessary to secure the southern border is equally objectionable, even with some policy riders.”

“Simply put, no member of Congress should agree to fund a federal agency at war with his state and people. We have a moral obligation to protect our states, our nation, and, importantly, the migrant children getting abused from the disaster transpiring at our southern border,” Roy added. “No border security, no funding.”

“Simply put, no member of Congress should agree to fund a federal agency at war with his state and people.” #NoSecurityNoFunding MORE🔽https://t.co/GI8AA54jbU — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) August 8, 2023

The congressman added that he is a “no” vote on the Continued Resolution to fund the government: “I will not vote for a CR. I will not help advance a CR in any way, shape, or form.”

Roy has been blasting Biden’s failed border policies for a long time. In March he compared the situation to the Battle of the Alamo and told members of Congress, “If you do not secure the border now — now — you are giving up any argument you have for the American people to put their faith in you.”

“What I am seeing right now from my Republican colleagues does not give me faith that they will stand up in the breach, as did those men who stood on the wall at the Alamo,” he exclaimed.

“I am tired of words. Things are going to change in this body” “Will [Rs] honor their campaign commitments to secure the border? …What I am seeing right now for my Republican colleagues does not give me faith that they will stand up in the breach”https://t.co/s0ygKI4riF pic.twitter.com/qmbHONPfER — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) March 1, 2023

All this comes on the tail of frightening photos taken on the border between Texas and Mexico of armed cartel members, some wearing body armor, crossing the border.

“Law enforcement sources tell Fox that the three men were spotted on Saturday evening by cameras in the Fronton area and were seen carrying rifles and wearing body armor as they move through the brush,” Fox News reported on Tuesday.

Border Patrol agents were dispatched to the area, but the armed illegals were long since gone from the scene, Fox added.

The report came a few days after a drone operated by the Texas Department of Public Safety spotted an armed man ushering illegals across the Rio Grande River before he retreated back to Mexico.

Rep Roy is exactly right. Joe Biden is not merely failing America with his disastrous border policies, he is directly endangering every American citizen by allowing rampant criminal activity to rage without any opposition. And Biden has turned his back on an untold number of vulnerable children who are being raped and trafficked by the very criminals he and his administration have empowered.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.