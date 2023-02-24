Texas Rancher Defends Arizonan Who Allegedly Killed Illegal Immigrant on Property: 'I Will Stand My Ground'

A Texas rancher has come out in support of a fellow rancher in Arizona who has been accused of killing an illegal immigrant.

On Jan. 30, 73-year-old rancher George Allen Kelly of Santa Cruz County, Arizona, allegedly shot and killed 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, who was later confirmed to be a Mexican citizen due to a Mexican voter registration card found on his body.

Kelly is being charged with first-degree murder for the incident and his bail was set at $1 million, although that bond was paid and Kelly was released after the Christian website GiveSendGo raised enough money for his release.

Now, a rancher in Texas has come out in support of Kelly. Debbie Douglas, who lives on a ranch near the U.S.-Mexico border and has also had her property broken into by migrants, went on Fox and Friends Thursday to speak about the case.

In the interview, Douglas accused the Biden administration of using Kelly as an “example” to instill “fear” in ranchers who live in communities near the border to discourage them from defending their private property from illegal migrants.

“They don’t want us to defend our property”, she said, “so they are going to use him [Kelly] to try to put fear into us.”

However, despite this, Douglas says that she will not back down when it comes to defending her property. “I will stand my ground,” she said. “They are not going to scare me.”

She also said that this was a political ploy that shows that illegal immigrants matter more to the Biden administration than American citizens living along the border. In addition, she placed the crisis at the border squarely at the feet of Joe Biden.

“It all started when Biden let the borders become open,” she told the interviewers.

Now, the case is still in court and as the facts come out, it may turn out that Kelly is indeed guilty of murder. But based purely on what we have right now, this appears to be a case of self-defense.

Under the Biden administration, swarms of illegal immigrants have been coming over the border, many of them dangerous criminals who have been deported several times before.

Gabriel Cuen-Butimea was one of those illegals who was a repeat offender. He had been deported back to Mexico multiple times, most recently in 2016.

But the Biden administration and the left seem more concerned with protecting the rights of illegal immigrants than protecting the rights of American citizens who are just trying to defend their homes from dangerous criminals.

It does seem very clear that they are using George Allen Kelly as an example to warn other ranchers along the border to not exercise their right to self-defense because they care more about the migrants than American citizens.

If the Biden administration really did care about the well-being of these migrants as much as they claim to, why are they incentivizing them to make these illegal and dangerous journeys that often end in tragedies like this?

The American people are tired of having a porous border that allows anyone and everyone to come through, often putting the lives of American citizens at risk.

It is time for our government to step up and take real decisive action in order to ensure that our border and our citizens remain safe.

