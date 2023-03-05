Chris Rock Returns to Stand-Up, Eviscerates Meghan, Duchess of Sussex: 'They're the Original Racists'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appears unable to catch a break, as a blistering new comedy special took a particularly vitriolic stab at her.

Legendary comedian Chris Rock’s return to stand-up included a scathing takedown of the Duchess of Sussex — as well as a long-awaited response to the infamous Will Smith slap from 2022.

Rock, whose last Netflix comedy special, “Tamborine,” came in February 2018, returned to Netflix with a live special, “Selective Outrage,” which is a decidedly foul-mouthed (a Rock hallmark) stand-up special skewering the zeitgeist.

Meghan, who already has her own complicated history with Netflix, could not have been particularly enamored with some of the choice words that Rock had for her on the ubiquitous streaming platform.

First, Rock mocked the notion of Meghan having a highly-publicized interview with Oprah Winfrey to claim that the royal family had somehow been racist to her.

“It’s the royal family! You didn’t Google these motherf***ers? What the f*** is she talking about, she didn’t know? It’s the royal family! They’re the original racists!” Rock joked, per a Fox News transcript.

Rock was also sure to note that much of what Markle claimed was “racism,” really wasn’t.

“Some of that s*** she went through was not racism,” Rock said. “It was just some in-law s***. Sometimes it’s just some in-law s***. Because she’s complaining like, what the f*** is she talking about? ‘Oprah they’re so racist, they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be.'”

Rock then argued that wanting to know the color of the baby’s skin wasn’t racist because that’s something even black families are curious about.

Of course, the most anticipated part of Rock’s latest stand-up was his response to Will Smith and the infamous 2022 Oscar’s slap.

While The Hollywood Reporter noted that much of this material has been recycled from past conversations about the slap, it didn’t make the remarks any less biting.

“She hurt him way more than he hurt me,” Rock said, referring to Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Many have long theorized that Smith may actually be in some sort of an abusive relationship due to his wife.

“Everybody in the world called him a b****,” Rock continued.

The Reporter also noted that Rock did address one lingering question at the very end of his Netflix special: Why didn’t he hit Will Smith back that inglorious night?

“Because I got parents,” Rock explained. “Because I was raised. And you know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people.”

“Selective Outrage” was streamed live from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore on Saturday, via Netflix.

