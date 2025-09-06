Christian Lawmaker Accused of 'Hate Speech' Over Tweet from 6 Years Ago

Päivi Räsänen, a member of the Finnish Parliament, continues to face legal troubles over a tweet about Christian sexual ethics from six years ago.

Back in 2019, the lawmaker, who has served in the Finnish Parliament since 1995 and who previously worked as Finland’s interior minister, published a tweet criticizing the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland and their sponsorship of an LGBT Pride event.

“How does the doctrinal foundation of the Church fit in with shame and sin being raised as a matter of pride?” Räsänen asked at the time, per The Spectator.

She also included a portion of Romans 1, which discusses the way in which homosexuality is a reflection of God’s judgment.

She was charged with “agitation against a minority group” in 2021.

The Finnish Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for her case on Oct. 30, 2025, according to an update from ADF International shared on Aug. 25.

Räsänen, who is also a medical doctor and a grandmother of 12, was charged alongside Lutheran Bishop Juhana Pohjola, who published a 2004 pamphlet written by Räsänen about the Christian stance on marriage.

Two lower courts have already acquitted them on all charges, but the Finnish Supreme Court is expected to have the final word.

“It is shocking that after two unanimous acquittals, Päivi Räsänen is again being dragged to court to defend her fundamental right to freedom of speech,” Paul Coleman, executive director of ADF International, said in a statement.

Should he have been "cancelled" over this tweet? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“As we have warned for years, vaguely worded ‘hate speech’ laws allow ideological prosecutions like this to take place,” he added.

“We stand behind Päivi and we will continue to work toward the bigger victory when such ludicrous cases are no longer brought. In a free and democratic society, all should be allowed to share their beliefs without fear of punishment.”

Räsänen rejected the notion that she was committing an offense just by posting a Bible passage and applying it.

“It isn’t a crime to tweet a Bible verse, or to engage in public discourse from a Christian perspective,” she said in a statement shared by ADF International.

“The attempts to criminalize me for expressing my beliefs have resulted in an immensely trying last few years, but I still hope for a positive result that will stand as a key precedent to protect the human right to free speech in Finland,” she added.

Other European countries have likewise shown an increased willingness to censor Christian doctrine under the guise of laws against “hate speech.”

For the past few years, several cases of British Christians praying outside or near abortion clinics have drawn international attention as the nation’s government arrests, charges, and convicts such anti-abortion advocates.

Vice President J.D. Vance has openly condemned the prosecutions.

“Naturally, the government urged readers to report any fellow citizens suspected guilty of thoughtcrime,” Vance said at the Munich Security Conference earlier this year. “In Britain, and across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.