Christian Music Artist Gives All the Glory to God Upon Wife's Release from Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm

Mac Powell, frontman of the band Third Day, announced that his wife, Aimee, has been released from the hospital following a brain aneurysm.
On Nov. 30. Aimee Powell was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after experiencing severe head pain, Mac Powell wrote on Instagram.
A CT scan revealed that Aimee had a brain aneurysm. Powell wrote that her doctors seemed “optimistic” and asked everyone to pray for his wife.
The same day, Aimee underwent a procedure called endovascular coiling to treat the aneurysm.
“Her head is hurting really bad. She’ll be kept for many days to be tested and monitored,” Powell wrote in an update on Aimee’s health.
Sometimes a picture CAN tell a thousand words. This sweet moment just happened tonight. Not sure who’s idea it was but I’m glad it happened. Our sweet @camielovep comes down every night to snuggle with me and Aimee on the couch and she wasn’t going to let a trip to the intensive care unit stop her tonight. Today’s update: we slept good through the night only to find that yesterday’s pain only intensified in Aimee’s head throughout much of the day. Yesterday was supposed to be the hardest day and Today said “Oh yeah! Check this out!” A little bit more moaning and groaning than the past couple of days. However, once we were past midday things seemed to be getting a little better. We were able to have clearer and longer conversations today. I felt at one time today “There’s my Aimee coming back to me!” Visits from some sweet friends and family helped and encouraged us- reminding us that there is NOTHING like close friends and family. We are OVERWHELMED by the encouragement and love we are receiving. We hear and feel your prayers. The calls, texts, and posts have made me tear up quite a few times. She will most likely be here for a couple weeks. The pain is not going away soon. But there is so much to be thankful for. Because of some caring helpers I was able to have a bit of a normal routine this afternoon in picking up BC from school,going to Emmanuel’s basketball game, having dinner with the kids, and reading to and kissing the little ones goodnight. Unfortunately, Aimee is not able to do those normal things for a while. But we are confident that because of the great prayers and support that we are getting- we’ll be able to get that snuggle time with Camie Love back on the couch soon!
Aimee Powell spent two weeks in the hospital, regaining strength and trying to cope with the intense pain in her head and back.
Through it all, Mac Powell thanked his friends and family for the overwhelming support and prayers for his family.
“There’s no doubt in our hearts and minds that God is listening to all of our prayers and healing Aimee. The doctors are amazed at her progress and how well she’s doing,” Powell wrote earlier this month.
Aimee update: I was hoping @macandaimee would be discharged from the hospital while I was home but it looks like it’s going to be another day or so. Although she continues to get stronger each day- she will have some major pain for 4-6 weeks and the doctor is trying to get the meds correctly so that it is manageable. I’m headed back on the Christmas tour and I’m so thankful for the army of friends and family that are helping while I’m gone (and when I’m home😀). There’s no doubt in our hearts and minds that God is listening to all of our prayers and healing Aimee. The doctors are amazed at her progress and how well she’s doing. Please continue to #pray4aimee and our family as we make the transition back home. Blessings! #thankful #homefortheholidays #brainaneurysm #stroke #hospitalfoodsucks #praisethelord #hospitalcouchbed
On Friday, Powell made the exciting announcement that Aimee, despite still experiencing a good deal of pain, had been cleared by her doctors to return home.
“On this 40° rainy Friday and after 14 days in the hospital with a bit of a painful, and tiring morning, the doctor has released Aimee from the hospital. She has all the medicines to help her be comfortable at home,” Powell wrote.
On this 40° rainy Friday and after 14 days in the hospital with a bit of a painful, and tiring morning, the doctor has released Aimee from the hospital. She has all the medicines to help her be comfortable at home. Thank you Lord! We are so incredibly grateful to all the doctors and nurses that have provided excellent care to Aimee. And we can never say thank you enough to our family, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ who have prayed, taken care of our children and blessed us with gift cards, food, flowers and cards. We love y’all. #pray4aimee @macandaimee
He gave glory to God for providing skilled doctors and nurses to care for his wife and thanked his community for helping his family and children during Aimee’s hospitalization.
“Thank you Lord! We are so incredibly grateful to all the doctors and nurses that have provided excellent care to Aimee. And we can never say thank you enough to our family, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ who have prayed, taken care of our children and blessed us with gift cards, food, flowers and cards,” he wrote.
The following Wednesday, Aimee’s birthday, the recovering wife and mother gave an update of her own, thanking God for his provision.
Zephaniah 3:17 “The Lord your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love he will no longer rebuke you, but will rejoice over you with singing.” Day five after getting home from being in the hospital for 14 days… what a happy day to celebrate being born and being alive. Yes, it’s my birthday and I am so grateful to be here. God is so good! He has been with me through each step of this crazy time in my life. • Having a double brain aneurysm and a stroke at 45 is scary. Besides the trauma of what has happened to my brain and body, there of course has been a bit of physiological trauma too. I’ve had moments of being overwhelmed and sad. But Jesus’ love overcomes all that. He continues day after day to be my healer and comforter. My doctor has been amazed at my progress. He says I still have a long way to go, but he is still encouraged. • @macpowell has loved me so well through this whole thing. Praise the Lord he was home with me when it all happened. He was the one who called 911, followed the ambulance to the hospital and was by my side the whole time leading up to surgery. He endured night after night sleeping on an uncomfortable fold-out hospital couch and eating cafeteria food. He ran back and forth between the hospital and our house so our children’s evenings could be as normal as possible. Then on top of taking care of all of us, he went to do shows on the NewSong Very Merry Christmas Tour. Mac Powell, you are my hero and I love you. • My children have also blessed me. Scout has been my home nurse, making sure I take my meds. She didn’t leave my side while Mac was still out of town. Cash has taken up slack making sure we aren’t overrun with trash and dirty dishes. Camie Love has been there to snuggle and watch Food Network with me and Scout. Emmanuel and Birdie Clare are trucking along, not quite understanding the magnitude of what’s happened. • Thank you to my mama, my sisters, Pops and Gran Gran, and family and friends. Your love and prayers have lifted me up and helped me get better each day. The outpouring of food, cards, gift cards, flowers, and hospital visits has blessed me so much.
“God is so good! He has been with me through each step of this crazy time in my life,” Aimee wrote.
“Having a double brain aneurysm and a stroke at 45 is scary. Besides the trauma of what has happened to my brain and body, there of course has been a bit of physiological trauma too. I’ve had moments of being overwhelmed and sad,” she continued.
“But Jesus’ love overcomes all that. He continues day after day to be my healer and comforter.”
