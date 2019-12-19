Christian Music Artist Gives All the Glory to God Upon Wife's Release from Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm

Mac Powell, frontman of the band Third Day, announced that his wife, Aimee, has been released from the hospital following a brain aneurysm.

On Nov. 30. Aimee Powell was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after experiencing severe head pain, Mac Powell wrote on Instagram.

A CT scan revealed that Aimee had a brain aneurysm. Powell wrote that her doctors seemed “optimistic” and asked everyone to pray for his wife.

The same day, Aimee underwent a procedure called endovascular coiling to treat the aneurysm.

“Her head is hurting really bad. She’ll be kept for many days to be tested and monitored,” Powell wrote in an update on Aimee’s health.

Aimee Powell spent two weeks in the hospital, regaining strength and trying to cope with the intense pain in her head and back.

Through it all, Mac Powell thanked his friends and family for the overwhelming support and prayers for his family.

“There’s no doubt in our hearts and minds that God is listening to all of our prayers and healing Aimee. The doctors are amazed at her progress and how well she’s doing,” Powell wrote earlier this month.

On Friday, Powell made the exciting announcement that Aimee, despite still experiencing a good deal of pain, had been cleared by her doctors to return home.

“On this 40° rainy Friday and after 14 days in the hospital with a bit of a painful, and tiring morning, the doctor has released Aimee from the hospital. She has all the medicines to help her be comfortable at home,” Powell wrote.

He gave glory to God for providing skilled doctors and nurses to care for his wife and thanked his community for helping his family and children during Aimee’s hospitalization.

“Thank you Lord! We are so incredibly grateful to all the doctors and nurses that have provided excellent care to Aimee. And we can never say thank you enough to our family, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ who have prayed, taken care of our children and blessed us with gift cards, food, flowers and cards,” he wrote.

The following Wednesday, Aimee’s birthday, the recovering wife and mother gave an update of her own, thanking God for his provision.

“God is so good! He has been with me through each step of this crazy time in my life,” Aimee wrote.

“Having a double brain aneurysm and a stroke at 45 is scary. Besides the trauma of what has happened to my brain and body, there of course has been a bit of physiological trauma too. I’ve had moments of being overwhelmed and sad,” she continued.

“But Jesus’ love overcomes all that. He continues day after day to be my healer and comforter.”

