Christian Music Artist Kari Jobe Says She's Thankful To 'See What God's Doing in Our White House' in Video

Cody Carnes and Kari Jobe arrive at the 5th Annual KLOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on May 28, 2017, in Nashville, Tennessee.Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for KLOVECody Carnes and Kari Jobe arrive at the 5th Annual KLOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on May 28, 2017, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for KLOVE)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published December 11, 2019 at 8:54am
Several worship artists were invited to the White House last Friday to pray and worship.

Kari Jobe and her husband, Cody Carnes, both of whom are well-known artists, recently appeared in a video on the White House’s official Twitter account and said that they were extremely encouraged by our nation’s leaders’ actions to protect the marginalized and trafficked.

Other artists such as Sean Feucht, Brian and Jenn Johnson and Eddie James joined Jobe and Carnes for a “faith briefing” where they were updated with faith-based initiatives carried out by the Trump administration.

Feucht, who is known for singing with Bethel Music but has also recently announced his run for a congressional seat, shared a few videos from Friday’s events on social media.

“Let this sound give you great hope for America!” he wrote on Instagram along with a video of a room full of people singing to Carnes’ song “Nothing Else.”

Not only were the artists invited to the White House to worship together, but they also heard from Vice President Mike Pence about the administration’s fight for religious freedom and other faith-based initiatives.

“America is a proud Nation of believers and our Administration will always defend the freedom of religion of every American, of every faith!” Pence later tweeted.

They were even able to pray over President Donald Trump and Pence in the Oval Office.

Jobe said she was most encouraged by hearing about the administration’s goal to end human trafficking.

“The thing that moved me the most is how everyone is so for making sure we’re changing people’s lives and not leaving those that are marginalized and those that have been trafficked,” she said in a video posted on the official White House Twitter.

“I think those of us that don’t work in the White House, it can look really big and something that we can’t really end, but they are working to end these things,” she continued. “I’ve just been in tears all day.

“I’m so thankful to be part of this today and see what God’s doing in our White House.”

Carnes echoed his wife’s sentiment.

“We’ve gotten to worship. We’ve gotten to pray for the President,” he said.

“I have just been so encouraged today because there are so many good things coming out of this house — so many good things happening for the faith community and for the world.”

