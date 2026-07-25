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Christians attend an Easter Sunday mass at Central Brooks Memorial Church in Karachi, Pakistan on April 5, 2026.
Christians attend an Easter Sunday mass at Central Brooks Memorial Church in Karachi, Pakistan on April 5, 2026. (Asif Hassan - AFP / Getty Images)

Christian in Pakistan Killed by Muslim After Being Denied Drink of Water

 By Michael Austin  July 25, 2026 at 3:00am
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A Roman Catholic man in Pakistan was reportedly murdered by his Muslim coworker who denied him a drink of water.

Siddique Masih, who was a 40-year-old father of four, was a brick loader in Punjab Province who worked on a daily-wage basis, per a June 24 report from Morning Star News.

Saleem Ghouri, a pastor and human rights activist, told the outlet that “according to eyewitnesses, Siddique and a Muslim laborer identified as Ahmad Varyam had a brief argument over a wage-related issue.”

“The dispute appeared to have been resolved after other workers intervened, and both men returned to work,” he said.

Varyam reportedly confronted Masih and “objected to his drinking water from the same cooler because he was a Christian.”

Ghouri added that “Siddique responded by comparing Ahmad’s conduct to that of Yazid, whose forces denied water to Islam’s Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussain and his family before the massacre at Karbala.”

“According to witnesses, Ahmad then pulled out a knife, grabbed Siddique from behind and slit his throat. He died at the scene,” he continued.

The police then arrested Varyam and three others.

Rafique Masih, the brother of the victim, worked in bricklaying alongside his brother and was present at the alleged attack.

“My brother had gone to drink water while I continued working,” he told Morning Star News.

“A few minutes later, I heard shouting, and someone told me that Ahmad had attacked him with a knife. When I reached the spot, other workers had restrained the attacker, and my brother was lying on the ground, blood gushing out of his throat. I was in complete shock.”

Rafique Masih described his brother as a “devoted Christian, a loving father, and a hardworking man,” noting that his brother had a sickly son.

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“Even if there had been a disagreement, nothing could justify such violence,” he continued.

“We are placing our trust in God and praying for justice.”

Ghouri likewise noted that “Siddique was the sole breadwinner for his wife and four minor children.”

“One of his sons suffers from thalassemia and requires regular blood transfusions every two to three weeks,” he noted. “The family lives in rented accommodation and was already struggling financially.”

“His death has left them facing an uncertain future. We pray that they find strength and that justice is served.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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