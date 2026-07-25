Christian in Pakistan Killed by Muslim After Being Denied Drink of Water

A Roman Catholic man in Pakistan was reportedly murdered by his Muslim coworker who denied him a drink of water.

Siddique Masih, who was a 40-year-old father of four, was a brick loader in Punjab Province who worked on a daily-wage basis, per a June 24 report from Morning Star News.

Saleem Ghouri, a pastor and human rights activist, told the outlet that “according to eyewitnesses, Siddique and a Muslim laborer identified as Ahmad Varyam had a brief argument over a wage-related issue.”

“The dispute appeared to have been resolved after other workers intervened, and both men returned to work,” he said.

Varyam reportedly confronted Masih and “objected to his drinking water from the same cooler because he was a Christian.”

Ghouri added that “Siddique responded by comparing Ahmad’s conduct to that of Yazid, whose forces denied water to Islam’s Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussain and his family before the massacre at Karbala.”

“According to witnesses, Ahmad then pulled out a knife, grabbed Siddique from behind and slit his throat. He died at the scene,” he continued.

The police then arrested Varyam and three others.

Rafique Masih, the brother of the victim, worked in bricklaying alongside his brother and was present at the alleged attack.

“My brother had gone to drink water while I continued working,” he told Morning Star News.

“A few minutes later, I heard shouting, and someone told me that Ahmad had attacked him with a knife. When I reached the spot, other workers had restrained the attacker, and my brother was lying on the ground, blood gushing out of his throat. I was in complete shock.”

Rafique Masih described his brother as a “devoted Christian, a loving father, and a hardworking man,” noting that his brother had a sickly son.

“Even if there had been a disagreement, nothing could justify such violence,” he continued.

“We are placing our trust in God and praying for justice.”

Ghouri likewise noted that “Siddique was the sole breadwinner for his wife and four minor children.”

“One of his sons suffers from thalassemia and requires regular blood transfusions every two to three weeks,” he noted. “The family lives in rented accommodation and was already struggling financially.”

“His death has left them facing an uncertain future. We pray that they find strength and that justice is served.”

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