With Christmas Barely Over, Flood of Kwanzaa Posts Hits the Media - Here's the Truth About the 'Holiday'

Marxist-inspired black nationalists and virtue-signaling white liberals celebrate a phony holiday invented by a violent felon.

Moreover, that felon originally created Kwanzaa as a religious alternative to Christmas, not a corresponding secular celebration.

Nonetheless, prominent Democrat politicians do not seem to care about such details, as evidenced by their embarrassing eagerness to flock to various social media platforms and wish everyone a Happy Kwanzaa, whatever that means.

“When I was growing up, Kwanzaa was a special time of reflection with family and friends,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrote Thursday on Facebook.

“Let us carry the wisdom of the seven principles with us as we work to build a brighter future. Happy Kwanzaa,” she added.

Thursday on X, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, posted an equally nauseating “Happy Kwanzaa” video, which, for all its humiliating phoniness, at least identified those much-ballyhooed “seven principles”: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

As families across California and around the world light the Kinara over the next seven days, we celebrate the rich traditions, unity, and resilience that binds us together. Wishing a joyful and meaningful first night of Kwanzaa to all Californians. pic.twitter.com/kMLKvDpE5C — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) December 26, 2024

Likewise, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York took time away from securing New York City’s subways to wish “Happy Kwanzaa.”

Happy Kwanzaa, New York! Wishing all those celebrating a week filled with peace, community, and joy. pic.twitter.com/pQHSXptoRu — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 26, 2024

Fortunately, another X user replied to Hochul with a correct assessment of the “holiday” and its sinister purpose.

“Kwanzaa is a new, Marxist, European invention meant to separate black Americans from Christianity. You are probably older than Kwanzaa, Governor. The original African faith, among those practiced in the world today, is Christianity. So Merry Christmas, dummy,” the user wrote.

Kwanzaa is a new, Marxist, European invention meant to separate black Americans from Christianity. You are probably older than Kwanzaa, Governor. The original African faith, among those practiced in the world today, is Christianity. So Merry Christmas, dummy. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) December 26, 2024

Of course, “collective work and responsibility,” “cooperative economics” and “faith” together do not exactly conceal Kwanzaa’s Marxist-inspired assault on Christianity.

Moreover, in addition to its sinister purposes, Kwanzaa has violent and shameful origins.

In fact, as she admitted in a 2018 Los Angeles Times opinion piece, black journalist Chanté Griffin’s discovery of Kwanzaa’s back story “felt like a personal loss and a loss for black culture.”

As Griffin put it, black nationalist Maulana Karenga “unveiled Kwanzaa in 1966 to fill the gaps where the U.S. had failed African Americans.”

“Unveiled,” of course, amounts to a clever euphemism for “invented.”

Four years after “unveiling” Kwanzaa, Karenga unveiled his dark and sadistic side.

“Though he denied the allegations, in 1970 he and three other members of the US Organization, a black nationalist group based in Los Angeles, imprisoned and assaulted two female members,” Griffin wrote. “Trial testimony revealed that the women had been whipped with cords, beaten with batons, and seared with irons — while naked — in an effort to elicit confessions that they were conspiring against him.”

Karenga subsequently spent several years in prison.

Meanwhile, Griffin agonized over the discovery.

“My stomach lurched as I read about the trial and his conviction. Karenga was found guilty of violence against black women. How could Kwanzaa’s inventor be that person?” she wrote.

Would violence against white, Hispanic or Asian women have made the holiday’s founder less odious?

Perhaps it would have. After all, Griffin concluded that Kwanzaa “beckons us to the heights of our humanity, petitioning us to imagine ourselves and our communities in ways white American culture cannot and will not,” in which case Karenga’s history “shouldn’t tarnish the value and beauty of the holiday that promotes collective action for the collective good.”

Collective action for the collective good: the Marxists never even bother to vary their rhetoric.

Meanwhile, the 83-year-old Karenga still serves as Chair of the Department of Africana Studies at California State University, Long Beach.

As for Karenga’s deliberate assault on Christmas, historian Keith Mayes, author of “Kwanzaa: Black Power and the Making of the African-American Holiday Tradition,” explained.

“Since Christmas dominated the calendar at year’s end, engulfing black America in its crass consumerism and its images of a white Christ, Karenga believed Christmas stood in the way of black cultural advancement,” Mayes wrote, per National Geographic. [graf 6]

In short, a violent felon who tortured black women made war on Christmas and the “white Christ.” And Democrat politicians insist on celebrating the holiday he “unveiled.”

Do not fall for it. Well-meaning Americans of every color should reject identity politics and Marxism in all forms.

