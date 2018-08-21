SECTIONS
US News
Print

Civilian Contractor Senses a Trap, Grabs Green Beret and Proceeds To Light Up Taliban

By Steven Beyer
at 11:14am
Print

Up until last week, very few knew the heroic story of Brandon Ray Seabolt, 53, a civilian contractor with the Pentagon’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency. However, the story can now be told because the former Green Beret was awarded the Medal of Valor for his actions in Afghanistan.

According to Breitbart, Seabolt’s story of decorated heroism began when he was on a joint mission involving U.S. forces and Afghan commandos on Dec. 17, 2015.

As soon as the men “stepped into the courtyard of a compound,” Breitbart reported, Seabolt knew something was wrong. He’d noticed that there was an open door in front of him and something about it didn’t sit right.

“There was an open door, and I said, ‘That’s not normal,'” he said, according to a Defense Department news release.

It was then, according to Breitbart, that Seabolt grabbed an Army Green Beret named Mike, who was in front of him, and pulled him to the side. Almost instantly, Taliban terrorists opened up machine gun fire the Americans and allied forces.

TRENDING: Police: Shooting Victims at High School Football Game Were Specifically Targeted

Seabolt joined the fight. He grabbed his gun and laid down suppressing fire at the open door as the Green Beret he’d grabbed went out and began dragging nine of the wounded out of the compound.

“I just knew we needed to get the wounded guys out,” Seabolt told Breitbart. “So I just told Mike, ‘Hey keep working on those, I’ll keep them pinned down and focused on me.'”

As time went on, Seabolt said he began to feel a little nervous when the last of the wounded were dragged out and he was left alone.

He knew he was in a tough spot.

Do you think our military should still be in Afghanistan?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“They picked up their fire a good bit and I thought, ‘Well, this could get ugly here,’” he told Breitbart. “But then Mike came back literally a couple minutes later and I heard him engaging again, and so I knew that we would be all right at that point.”

He would later credit the Green Beret for saving his life saying, “If he had not come back into the compound, when I was there by myself, I probably wouldn’t be here today.”

The two weren’t done fighting, though.

Seabolt stepped out from his cover to attract enemy fire to himself while Mike slipped to the open door where he then proceeded to throw two grenades. Five enemy fighters were then killed by Seabolt and Mike when they tried to run out.

Two Afghan commandos were killed that night while four Afghan commandos, a translator, and two U.S. Special Forces soldiers were wounded. Those wounded, however, would soon recover.

RELATED: Resurgent Taliban Demands Talks with US

Seabolt’s actions would gain him the Silver Star and eventually the Medal of Valor, which is the highest award a civilian can receive from the Pentagon for bravery.

Army Lt. Gen. Darsie Rogers, deputy director of Defense Threat Reduction Agency and former commander of Special Operations Command, said the award was well merited.

“For a short period of time, Ray was the sole remaining member of that fighting position, and single-handedly fended off an insurgent onslaught until his fellow soldier returned,” he said, according to Breitbart. “Ray’s quick thinking, his determination, and great nerves are why we are so proud of him today.”

The contractor, moreover, plans to head back to the war-torn country knowing that there’s always the chance he may have to fight again.

He said, “There’s always the possibility. When you’re around a bunch of SF guys, you’re bound to get into trouble, so —.”

Sounds like there might be another story or two in his future.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

The Western Journal

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)

Republican Insurgent Gives Longtime Senate Incumbent an Unexpected Fight

Jack Davis

Watch: Great White Shark Gets Dolphin Meal Snatched by Something Even Bigger

Dick Morris

Robert F Kennedy Department of Justice building entrance "The Place of Justice is a Hallowed Place" engraved in stone above the doorPamela Au / Shutterstock

Dick Morris: We Said It Before, Now It’s Proven – DOJ at Center of Dossier Conspiracy

Chuck Ross

Robert MuellerSaul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Mueller Claims Trump Aide Impeded FBI Investigation, Recommends 6 Months Lockup

Neetu Chandak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo looks on during a bill signing event at John Jay College, May 1, 2018 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill ensuring domestic abusers are prohibited from possessing handguns and long guns in New York State. The bill also prohibits anyone with an outstanding warrant, felony or other serious offenses from receiving or renewing a firearm license.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Cuomo Attempts To Take GOP Candidate’s 30-Second Ad Off Air

The Western Journal

An adviser to a Democratic legislative leader helped a liberal group put a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin on brief display at the Colorado state capitol building near a spot reserved for a portrait of President Donald Trump.

Colorado Capitol Worker’s Trump Prank Ends in Stripped Credentials

Jack Davis

Asia Argento in a pair of sunglasses at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2018.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

Underage Sexual Assault Scandal Rocks #MeToo Icon

Neetu Chandak

Judge John Bates in suit and tie.

Judge Reverses Himself, Hands Trump Big DACA Win

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.