Parler Share
Sports
News
The Georgia offense faces off against the Alabama defense in the College Football Playoff championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.
The Georgia offense faces off against the Alabama defense in the College Football Playoff championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Jan. 10. The Bulldogs won 33-18. (Jamie Schwaberow / Getty Images)

College Football Playoff Announces Dramatic Format Change After Lone Holdout Gets Onboard

 By The Associated Press  December 1, 2022 at 9:11am
Parler Share

The College Football Playoff announced Thursday it will expand to a 12-team event starting in 2024, completing an 18-month process that was fraught with delays and disagreements.

The announcement comes a day after the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which was the last hurdle CFP officials needed to clear to triple the size of what is now a four-team format.

“We appreciate the leaders of the six bowl games and the two future national championship game host cities for their cooperation,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said in a statement.

“Everyone realized that this change is in the best interest of college football and pulled together to make it happen,” he said.

Trending:
Shocking Local AZ Election Data: GOP Turnout Up, Dems Down, Yet Dems Won - Here Are the Alarming Numbers


The first round of the new playoff in 2024 will take place the week ending Saturday, Dec. 21. Other dates are still to be determined.

The championship game for the 2024 season will be played Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta, while the championship game for the 2025 season will be played Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Both are more than a week later than the current title game timing.

Expansion is expected to produce about $450 million in additional gross revenue for the conferences and schools that participate.

Is expanding the College Football Playoff to 12 teams a good move?

The plan to expand the playoff was unveiled in June 2021, but the conference commissioners who manage the CFP could not come to the unanimous consensus needed to push the proposal forward. Expansion for the 2024 season was pronounced dead back in February.

University presidents and chancellors who oversee the CFP stepped in and revived the process over the summer. They approved the original plan for use by 2026, and threw it back to the commissioners, directing them to try to expand by 2024, if possible.

The College Football Playoff’s 12-year contract with ESPN runs through the 2025-26 season.

Related:
Cy Young Award Winner and Hall of Fame Pitcher Dies at 84

No longer haggling over the format, the commissioners needed to work through when and where the games would be played and whether bowl partners and championship game host cities could accommodate a change in schedule for 2024 and 2025.

The Rose Bowl issue was the last to be settled, as organizers for the 120-year-old bowl game were hoping to get some assurances from the CFP that they would keep their valuable New Year’s Day time when new contracts went into effect in 2026.

CFP officials balked.

Facing the possibility of being painted as an obstructionist and potentially being shut out of the expanded playoff in the long term, the Rose Bowl agreed to move forward in good faith.

“This is a great day for college football,” said Mark Keenum, Mississippi State president and chairman of the CFP Board of Managers.

“I’m glad we are able to follow through and launch the expanded playoff early. It’s very exciting for schools, alumni and everyone involved,” he said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




College Football Playoff Announces Dramatic Format Change After Lone Holdout Gets Onboard
Cy Young Award Winner and Hall of Fame Pitcher Dies at 84
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Star Fleetwood Mac Singer Dies at 79
'The Courage to Be Free': DeSantis to Offer 'Blueprint for Governance' Early Next Year in New Memoir
Doctor Who Publicly Used 10-Year-Old's Abortion for Political Purpose Should Be Disciplined: AG Seeks Action
See more...

Conversation