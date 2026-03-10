Share
A group of protesters supporting the people of Gaza gather outside Hamilton Hall at Columbia University in New York City on April 30, 2024.
Columbia University Denounces Radical Student Group Sympathizing With Iran

 By Michael Austin  March 10, 2026 at 6:00am
Columbia University reiterated their denouncement of “Columbia University Apartheid Divest,” a purported student group unaffiliated with the Ivy League school that opposes Israel, after its social media accounts sympathized with Iran.

Shortly after Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint military operations by the United States and Israel on Feb. 28, the group posted on social media platform X that the news of the Islamic cleric’s death was “devastating.”

“Our hearts are with the Iranian people. Iran has every right to defend itself against zionist warfare,” the group said.

As noted by Blaze Media, CUAD had a number of other social media posts in recent days sympathizing with the Iranian regime and categorically denouncing Israel.

For instance, the account posted “Marg bar Amrika” — which translates to “Death to America” — after the slaying of Khamenei.

CUAD later posted that X forced them to “delete our ‘marg bar amrika’ tweet in order to gain back access to our account but the sentiment still stands,” apparently because the post violated platform rules.

On March 1, Columbia University issued a statement making clear that the school is not associated with CUAD, and that they are “exploring additional legal avenues” to stop them from using the school name and logo.

“It’s deeply troubling to see this anonymous X account assert a false connection to Columbia, using such unequivocally reprehensible language,” the statement said.

“The University condemns the use of such violent, abhorrent language, and its use in conjunction with our institution.”

The statement added that the school does not know who “comprises or leads this anonymous group.”

“The matter has been referred to law enforcement for further investigation,” Columbia University said. “There is no evidence, at this point, that anyone currently in control of this social media account is a Columbia student, staff, or faculty member.”

Columbia University has faced pressure from the Trump administration after students mounted widespread protests over the school’s associations with Israeli companies and entities.

The students have contended that Israel is a categorically oppressive regime unjustly displacing Palestinians in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks by Hamas.

