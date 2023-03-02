'Come Hell or High Water': Biden Puts Tyranny on Full Display with Vow for 'Assault Weapons' Ban

President Joe Biden once again promised to ban so-called assault weapons “come hell or high water” Wednesday night during a House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Baltimore.

“I know it may make some of you uncomfortable, but that little state above me, Delaware, is one of them, has the highest rate, one of the highest rates of gun ownership,” Biden said during the conference.

“But guess what?” he continued. “We’re going to ban assault weapons again come hell or high water — and high-capacity magazines. When we did it last time, it reduced mass death.”







Biden’s comments continue a repetitive pattern of calling for strict gun control.

Following a Feb. 13 shooting at Michigan State University where a gunman killed three people and wounded five others, he called for “banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” saying Congress must enact “common sense” gun law reform.

“Congress must do something and enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, closing loopholes in our background check system, requiring safe storage of guns, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets,” the president said in a statement at the time.

In January, Biden continued his campaign to ban all “assault rifles” during his remarks at the National Action Network’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast.

During the speech, the president said there is “no social redeeming value” to owning “assault weapons” because deer do not wear “Kevlar vests.”







He also questioned why Americans need high-capacity magazines, saying we must “ban the number of bullets that can go in a magazine. No, no need for any of that.”

Biden took things further during his speech, questioning why assault weapons are bought as a means to defend oneself from the government.

“I love my right-wing friends who’ll talk about the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots. If you need to worry about taking on the federal government, you need some F-15s, you don’t need an AR-15,” he said.

During Biden’s State of the Union Address on Feb. 7, Biden used Monterey Park, California, hero Brandon Tsay to call for a nationwide ban on “assault weapons.” The president referenced Tsay while calling for the ban, saying, “He saved lives. It’s time we do the same as well.”

Tsay apprehended the gunman responsible for killing 11 people following a Chinese Lunar New Year dance festival.

“Ban assault weapons now,” Biden said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.