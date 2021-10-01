Confidential Document Shows Even Larger Surge of Haitian Migrants Is Headed Toward US: Report

More than 125,000 Haitian migrants are expected to reach Mexico by December as they travel to the southern U.S. border, according to a new report released Friday.

“Mexican officials are concerned that more than 125,000 Haitian migrants are expected to be in their country by the end of 2021 with the majority trying to reach the U.S. border,” Breitbart Texas wrote in an exclusive report.

“Breitbart Texas obtained exclusive access to a confidential report prepared by Mexico’s National Immigration Institute (INM) for Commissioner Francisco Garduno Yanez and his top aides. Officials warn more than 85,000 Haitian migrants are currently in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Panamá, and Guatemala and most have the expectation of reaching the U.S.-Mexico Border.”

“The report projects most of those migrants reaching Mexico by December, where they would join 40,000 Haitian migrants already in the country,” the report added.

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd blasted the Biden administration’s response to the border crisis in a Friday interview.

“[Vice President Kamala Harris is] pandering to her open-border base,” Judd said on “Fox & Friends First.” “That’s what this administration does.”

Judd added that the response has more to do with Democratic supporters than border security and enforcing immigration laws.

“They look at what does their base want and they go out and they give it to them. When we look at 65,000 people coming up to our borders, you know, and this is just one group. It’s not like this is the only people that are coming up to the borders.”

Judd also addressed the recent situation in Del Rio, Texas, that saw tens of thousands of illegal immigrants set up camp under a bridge near the border.

“When we look at September, we had 20,000 Haitians, and this administration wasn’t prepared. They knew they were coming. They weren’t prepared. Now you have 65,000 in the month of October. Next month, we’re probably going to have 150,000,” he said.

“This administration really doesn’t care about enforcement at the border. And as this group is coming up, they just made this announcement, that [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] now can’t deport people just because they’re here in the United States illegally.”

Judd said he believes the ICE judgment will be legally challenged and overturned, but warned we should expect to continue to see large groups coming up to the southern border.

The Department of Homeland Security is already reportedly preparing for what could be the largest surge of migrants in the nation’s history.

According to two DHS officials familiar with the conversation, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asked this week whether the department was ready for a worst-case scenario of 350,000 to 400,000 immigrants crossing the southern border in October, NBC News reported Thursday.

That could be up to twice as many as the 200,000-plus illegal immigrants who crossed the southern border in July.

The preparations came underway as a Trump-era COVID policy, an interpretation of Title 42, faced a possible end this week. However, the policy continued to stand as of Friday.

