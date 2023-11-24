Conor McGregor Offers Reward to Hero Who Stopped Knife-Wielding Attacker in Ireland
Ireland’s most admired athlete wants to provide a reward to a man who risked his own life in the defense of innocent children.
Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor offered a generous reward to a man who had been described as stopping a mass stabbing attack in a Friday tweet.
McGregor invited Caio Benicio to eat for free at The Black Forge Inn — for life.
The working man is the real hero! Bravo our Brazilian brother in Ireland, working hard, earning a living, and contributing to Irish society! This is it! We love, appreciate and respect you greatly! Thank you so much Caio Benicio! You are forever free to eat at my establishment,… https://t.co/orqQ70N4MB
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2023
Benicio, a delivery driver, put a stop to the rampage by hopping off his moped and neutralizing the knifeman with his own bicycle helmet, according to the Daily Mail.
“Man, I threw the bike on the ground and went after the guy,” the hero said of his actions.
“I didn’t even think about it. I took off my helmet and hit the helmet on his head, which knocked the guy down.
“I didn’t even make a decision, it was pure instinct, and it was all over in seconds.
“He fell to the ground, I didn’t see where knife went, and other people stepped in.”
The individual responsible for the stabbing spree is thought to be an Algerian migrant, according to Gript Media.
Three children were seriously injured in an attack that left five people hospitalized.
It’s unclear whether one girl injured in the attack will survive.
The rampage has spurred riots and protests across the city of Dublin — with Irish citizens demanding restrictions on migration to the country.
Channel righteous anger about an Algerian stabbing children at #ParnellSquare into exerting political change by the ballot box. It’s the Uniparty of Politicos/Media/ NGOs who 1st made Ireland less safe by pushing EU Open Borders and unvetted migration. #IrelandisFull pic.twitter.com/cdQD029GnQ
— Hermann Kelly (@hermannkelly) November 24, 2023
McGregor himself has called for changes to Irish residency law to prevent dangerous foreigners from entering the country.
Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough. There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and… https://t.co/ac6j1GIjXD
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2023
Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkhar has pledged to enact new hate speech laws in the country after the attack and ensuing riots, according to Reuters.
