Conor McGregor Offers Reward to Hero Who Stopped Knife-Wielding Attacker in Ireland

 By Richard Moorhead  November 24, 2023 at 2:51pm
Ireland’s most admired athlete wants to provide a reward to a man who risked his own life in the defense of innocent children.

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor offered a generous reward to a man who had been described as stopping a mass stabbing attack in a Friday tweet.

McGregor invited Caio Benicio to eat for free at The Black Forge Inn — for life.

Benicio, a delivery driver, put a stop to the rampage by hopping off his moped and neutralizing the knifeman with his own bicycle helmet, according to the Daily Mail.

“Man, I threw the bike on the ground and went after the guy,” the hero said of his actions.

“I didn’t even think about it.  I took off my helmet and hit the helmet on his head, which knocked the guy down.

“I didn’t even make a decision, it was pure instinct, and it was all over in seconds.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor’s move?

“He fell to the ground, I didn’t see where knife went, and other people stepped in.”

The individual responsible for the stabbing spree is thought to be an Algerian migrant, according to Gript Media.

Three children were seriously injured in an attack that left five people hospitalized.

It’s unclear whether one girl injured in the attack will survive.

The rampage has spurred riots and protests across the city of Dublin — with Irish citizens demanding restrictions on migration to the country.

McGregor himself has called for changes to Irish residency law to prevent dangerous foreigners from entering the country.

Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkhar has pledged to enact new hate speech laws in the country after the attack and ensuing riots, according to Reuters.

 

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




