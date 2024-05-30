Conservative Artist Unveils 'Tribute' to 'Cry-Baby' Robert De Niro Outside Courthouse

A conservative artist in New York City unveiled a piece of art aimed at “cry-baby,” far-left actor Robert De Niro, who stumped for President Joe Biden outside of former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The “Goodfellas” star made headlines when he pleaded for a second Biden term and attacked Trump — while also arguing with conservatives.

Incensed that he missed a chance to argue with the actor in person, conservative artist Scott LoBaido painted a “masterpiece,” what he called a “tribute” to the 80-year-old actor.

In a video he shared on his X page on Tuesday night, LoBaido teased the painting and said he would be unveiling it near the courthouse the following day.

Unveiling tomorrow at 11am. Across the street from the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/Plb7n4nvzn — Scott LoBaido (@ScottLoBaido) May 29, 2024

“I just wanted to say hello to Bobby,” the artist said. “Since I missed him and I didn’t get to communicate and express how I feel towards him, I did this piece of artwork in tribute to Bobby De Niro.”

LoBaido said he would unveil the painting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The artist was where he said he would be the following morning and delighted a crowd of onlookers with a painting that was a nod to De Niro’s 1980 film “Raging Bull.”

In the film, the actor played boxer Jake LaMotta.

But in LoBaido’s piece of art, which he shared with a crowd outside the courthouse Wednesday, Trump had taken the place of LaMotta while DeNiro was depicted knocked down and crying.

The artist’s rendition had the former president and 2024 presumptive GOP nominee standing over the actor in a boxing ring.

He said in a video of the unveiling, “In response to Mr. De Niro, I give you my latest masterpiece. It’s called ‘Cry-Baby.’”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

LoBaido also said that comments the actor made a day earlier in which he claimed Trump was a threat to a free society were backward and that the criminal prosecutions of Trump were the true threat.

The artist’s painting was met with applause, and he was apparently met with hordes of people interesting in getting a copy.

Wednesday evening he said he would be offering autographed prints of the painting on his website.

Due to popular demand.

Hand signed prints now available at https://t.co/0mYYZP3yqY pic.twitter.com/1VSbU6rdB1 — Scott LoBaido (@ScottLoBaido) May 29, 2024

As NBC News reported, De Niro made an appearance outside of the Manhattan courthouse Tuesday and attacked Trump and conservatives.

“The Twin Towers fell just over here, just over there,” the actor said. “This part of the city was like a ghost town, but we vowed we would not allow terrorists to change our way of life. … I love this city. I don’t want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city but the country, and eventually he can destroy the world.”

The actor accused conservatives of being “gangsters,” and when one person told De Niro he was “washed up” the “Casino” star lost his cool, yelling and cursing.

