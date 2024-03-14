In its never-ending battle against the truth, progressives have grown accustomed to launching smear campaigns against those who champion reality.

The latest example stems from the death of a 16-year-old Oklahoma transgender teenager who attended Owasso High School. The student — who went by the name Nex Benedict — died on Feb. 8, a day after authorities said students got into a fight in a bathroom at the school, according to KOCO News.

Social media progressives jumped on the opportunity to blame “negativity spread by right-wing social media accounts” for fueling aggression against LGBT people, according to The Oklahoman. Some critics got specific and targeted the social media account “Libs of TikTok” for allegedly targeting Owasso High School.

One vindictive critic went so far as to label Chaya Raichik, the head of Libs of TikTok, a “psychopath” who is amused when she “causes people to be threatened, beaten, and even killed.” In short, the enemies of truth were in full attack mode — before the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s report came in.

The medical examiner elected to be prudent and delayed releasing the cause of Benedict’s death until the toxicology report came in, according to KJRH-TV.

Liberal media outlets chose the imprudent route and assumed the student’s death was due to the fight in the school bathroom. A prime example of the coverage came from the Human Rights Campaign, “On February 7, 2024, Nex was brutally and viciously beaten inside a bathroom at Owasso High School in Owasso, Oklahoma, where Nex was a student,” the progressive outlet reported.

“Nex was taken to the hospital and released, only to be readmitted the following day,” the report continued. “On February 8, 2024, Nex succumbed to sustained injuries and tragically died.”

The implication was plain: Nex Benedict was beaten to death by bullies. But it wasn’t true.

Another liberal outlet, The Advocate, glommed on to a statement by the husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and former teacher Chasten Buttigieg, who claimed the school system had failed to protect Benedict. “The role of an educator extends beyond the classroom. It’s about ensuring every student feels seen, heard, and valued for who they are,” Buttigieg said.

No, the educator’s role is to educate, not advocate. That’s what’s wrong in many of our schools — liberals have transmogrified education into advocating progressive ideologies that are at odds with reality. It’s like being raised by a psychotic parent — sooner or later the child is going to get disoriented and then depressed.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s report concluded Nex Benedict died by suicide from Diphenhydramine and Fluoxetine combined toxicity — Prozac and Benadryl.

It was Libs of TikTok’s turn to pounce, and this time it was on the truth — not a feeling, not an implication and not on a nonreality posing as the real.

“BREAKING: The medical examiner just released Nex’s cause of death. She tragically died from an overdose. The Left used this tragedy to attack LoTT and the media lied about this story for weeks, insisting that I was somehow responsible for Nex’s d*ath.”

Suicide is a tragedy and a teen committing suicide is a terrible occurrence. Sadly, suicide is committed by individuals who choose to do it, not bullies who taunt and not social media which, frankly, isn’t real.

Instead of attacking cyberspace, progressives should zero in on the fact that teen suicide has skyrocketed over the last decade, more than doubling in teens between the ages of 13 and 14 from 2008 to 2018, according to Florida Atlantic University.

In 2021, LGBT teens were three times more likely to plot suicide than their peers, according to Pew Charitable Trusts. Fifty-eight percent of teens surveyed who had any same-sex partners considered suicide compared with 26 percent of those who had opposite-sex partners.

The suicide of Nex Benedict is tragic but politicizing it by pointing the finger at conservatives isn’t going to help. It will only make things worse and the numbers will continue to rise.

Burying the truth doesn’t kill it. It always rises like a Phoenix from the ashes and, at times, its light burns away the lies attempting to cover it up.

