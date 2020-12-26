An Atlanta police officer went beyond the call of duty to save one struggling family’s Christmas after he received a call for help.

Officer Che Milton got a call in December 2017 from 13-year-old Erika Gibbons’ mother, WSB-TV reported.

Gibbons couldn’t afford to get a Christmas gift for her daughter, and Milton wanted to do something special for the straight-A student.

“I happened to answer the phone and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to do something,'” Milton told WSB.

Milton asked his fellow officers and the rest of his community for help, and they fulfilled Erika’s Christmas gift wishes, including a tablet and cash.

“It’s part of what we do,” Milton said. “We wear many hats as police officers, so we are just trying to help.”

One woman from the community responded to Milton’s Facebook post and gave Erika and her family a gift in person.

“She drove two hours to give the mom a $100 gift card. A church donated as well,” Milton told WSB.

Journalist Lauren Pozen tweeted photos of Milton with the family after he had given out the gifts.

Meet Officer Milton with @Atlanta_Police Zone 1. He stepped up and got gifts for 13 year old Erica. From cash, to gift cards and even tablets!! We are meeting with Officer Milton and Erica later today to about how he helped make her Christmas a very special one. #nightbeat pic.twitter.com/tXWpoPHqLy — Lauren Pozen (@LaurenPozenWSB) December 24, 2017

Officer Milton with @Atlanta_Police Zone 1 helped make this teens Christmas so very special. The story at 6 and 11. #nightbeat #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/CoKAAsudmW — Lauren Pozen (@LaurenPozenWSB) December 24, 2017

Erika was overwhelmed by the generosity of her community and said it was a Christmas she would never forget.

“For everybody to just come together and help me and my family out with amazing gifts and cards and stuff, it really does feel wonderful,” she told WSB.

“I just want to say I love you and thank you for everything you have given me.”

In 2019, Milton was placed on administrative duty during an Atlanta Police Department internal investigation into accusations he used excessive force while reportedly trying to remove a man from a bar, according to WXIA-TV. It isn’t clear whether he is on active duty again.

However, there are many more examples of Milton helping families in need, as when he caught a 12-year-old girl shoplifting shoes for her sister in 2017.

When he found the girl’s family in need, he bought food and beverages for the family and contacted a social worker to try to help improve their living situation, WSB reported.

