Cop Pinned by Metal Gate in Bizarre Accident, Dies and Is Revived 3 Times: 'Truly a Miracle'

An Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy is recovering from a serious accident that caused him to die three times.

“It is truly a miracle that he is still with us,” Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said, according to People.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy McCain was injured Friday night when his patrol vehicle collided with a metal gate.

“Jeremy’s patrol car hit a partially open security gate at less than 10-mph. The gate went through his front window, pinning Jeremy and causing severe crushing injuries,” the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

“Jeremy died three times Friday night: The first at the scene, when he was revived by bystanders and Edmond Police; the second time at the ER, when doctors opened him up and manually massaged his heart for 10-minutes; and a third time during surgery,” the department wrote.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said deputy Jeremy McCain died three times Friday night and received 60 units of blood.https://t.co/ocN3fngcB4 — KOKH FOX 25 (@OKCFOX) March 14, 2023

In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, Johnson said that Edmond police and a doctor, who happened to be nearby, began lifesaving measures.

“I want to point out that Jeremy died three times that evening — three times — to tell what we’re working with and how grateful we are that he is still here with us,” Johnson said.

Johnson said doctors and others “happened to be at the right place at the right time” to help McCain.

He said McCain appeared to suffer no brain damage from the incident but suffered a broken neck.

“I’ve been to the scene myself. I’ve seen it,” Johnson said.

“Sometimes bad things just happen and this is one of the things. Nobody’s at fault, there’s no negligence. It’s just an accident we wish we never had to speak about. But unfortunately, we’re here. The family wanted to stress, we wanted to stress, nobody is at fault.”

Johnson said the citizens at the scene played a vital role in saving the deputy.

“Those people who were put there by God just saved Jeremy’s life,” he said.

The family sent a letter to the people of the community that was published by KOKH-TV.

“He has defeated many odds, thus far, and continues to fight the good fight. If any of you have met Jeremy, you would know he is both physically and mentally strong. He is a warrior. We are not out of the water yet, but we put out faith in the Lord that he has a plan for Jeremy,” the letter said.

“It brings us so much comfort that we have had the entire State of Oklahomans backing us through this difficult time. There were many Bible verses quoted in a lot of letters we received, and one particular verse was quoted many times. Isaiah 41:10, which states: “Fear not, for I am with you. Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous hand.” This verse really struck home to us and believe it represents Jeremy’s situation so well,” the letter continued.

The department later shared an image of McCain holding a child’s toy.

“Jeremy’s family wanted to share this with you. This is Jeremy holding his 7 year old sons favorite pirate. Jeremy is a single dad…we believe he’s fighting for his son right now. Thank you for the kind thoughts and prayers,” the department wrote.

Aaron Brilbeck, the sheriff’s department’s public information officer, said that it was “dark and we don’t know exactly what happened. We don’t know exactly why he was hit. That’s one of the things we’re looking into right now,” according to KFOR-TV.

“He was driving through the parking lot and for some reason was involved in some type of a collision with one of the gates, the metal gates that go down to block off the road. We don’t know exactly how that had happened, but it appears as though that went through the windshield and hit him,” Brilbeck said.

As of Monday, McCain had been upgraded from critical condition to stable condition, according to KOKH. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.