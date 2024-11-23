Cop Who Shot Ashli Babbitt's Disciplinary Record Revealed in Report - He Should've Been Off the Force

We are learning more about the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot unarmed Ashli Babbitt on January 6, 2021.

In a letter dated to this past Wednesday – posted by Just The News the same day – House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Barry Loudermilk wrote United States Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger.

Loudermilk raised questions to Manger here about the promotion process for USCP officers with the subject matter being Michael Byrd, the officer who killed Babbitt.

Byrd was reported to be promoted in August 2023, but Loudermilk’s letter indicates he shouldn’t have been anywhere near the police force with an incredibly poor disciplinary record dating back to the early 2000s.

Just The News compiled the following from that letter:

A failed FBI background check to purchase a weapon, failing a shotgun qualification test, a suspension for a lost weapon, being referred to state prosecutors in Maryland after shooting at a stolen vehicles that were fleeing.

Regarding the stolen vehicle incident which took place in 2004, it was found that Byrd shot while his neighbor was in the line of sight.

Byrd also left a loaded service weapon in a bathroom of the Capitol Visitor’s Center in 2019 where it sat for 55 minutes before another officer found it. He was subsequently suspended for 33 days without pay.

The full letter includes more details about Byrd’s history as Loudermilk notes a “verbal altercation” between Byrd and an officer at a football game in Montgomery County, Maryland dated to 2015.

Loudermilk even makes note that the subcommittee’s investigation into Byrd is incomplete as some information is missing.

“USCP records indicate three additional USCP OPR [Office of Professional Responsibility] referrals against Byrd; however, the records related to these investigations are reportedly missing,” he wrote.

While Byrd’s promotion justifiable raises plenty of questions, how was he working at the Capitol as an officer on January 6?

Byrd has a history of irresponsible firearms etiquette dating 17 years prior.

He lost his weapon, forgot a weapon in a bathroom, and shot a vehicle while his neighbor could have been hit. Additionally, he failed his shotgun qualification test.

USCP should not have trusted Byrd that day at the capitol or trusted him on the force at all.

Byrd would claim he “saved lives” by shooting Babbit.

She was the only person killed on January 6 despite the countless lies following the event. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes a day later while four other officers died by suicide much later. No officer died that day or died later from physical injuries by any Trump supporter present.

American Military News reported a statement by Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg that President-elect Donald Trump did in fact request the National Guard to be present on January 6; a request that was turned down.

Trump himself tweeted that day to “stay peaceful.”

The official left-wing narrative to demonize the president and his supporters is a complete farce.

Byrd’s record is more proof of that.

