Brock Bowers, left, of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates a touchdown by performing the "Trump Dance" with fellow teammates.
Brock Bowers, left, of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates a touchdown by performing the "Trump Dance" with fellow teammates. (Brandon Sloter / Getty Images)

'Wow': Controversy Swarms CBS as Network Gets Accused of Hiding NFL Players' Trump Celebration

 By Ole Braatelien  November 21, 2024 at 10:33am
CBS News is facing hot criticism on social media after editing out NFL rookie Brock Bowers’ post-touchdown “Trump Dance.”

The network showed Bowers’ dance during its live broadcast, but its X page, “NFL on CBS,” cut the sequence out.

The controversy began Sunday, after the Las Vegas Raiders tight end scored a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins before immediately initiating the signature dance move.

Recently made popular by President-elect Donald Trump at his rallies, the “YMCA” dance has gone especially viral since his landslide victory on Nov. 5.

Instead of showing Bowers’ victory dance, the edited clip immediately cut to Raiders owner Mark Davis celebrating the touchdown from the stands.

But the edit wasn’t missed by hawk-eyed social media users, who were quick to criticize CBS.

Do you watch football?

“Cutting out the Trump dance celebration? Wow. This is why CBS is a joke,” one user wrote.

“Yall cut out the Trump dance celebration? Bums,” another user wrote.

Evidently, the Raiders’ public relations team wasn’t happy about Bowers’ dance either.

When sports writer Safid Deen of USA Today asked Bowers about his dance, Bowers said he was inspired by UFC fighter Jon Jones, who had done it the night before.

Deen posted his exchange with Bowers on X.

“Asked Brock Bowers about his Trump TD celly: ‘I’ve seen everyone do it. I watched the UFC fight last night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC so I saw it, and thought it was cool.'” Deen shared.

Deen followed up his post saying that the Raiders’ PR team ended Bowers’ post-game availability after the interview.

Many others in the sports world have celebrated their victories with Trump dances: stars like Jones mentioned earlier, defensive end Nick Bosa and others from the San Fransisco 49ers, and U.S. men’s soccer superstar Christian Pulisic — just to name a few.

Conversation