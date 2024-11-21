CBS News is facing hot criticism on social media after editing out NFL rookie Brock Bowers’ post-touchdown “Trump Dance.”

The network showed Bowers’ dance during its live broadcast, but its X page, “NFL on CBS,” cut the sequence out.

The controversy began Sunday, after the Las Vegas Raiders tight end scored a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins before immediately initiating the signature dance move.

Recently made popular by President-elect Donald Trump at his rallies, the “YMCA” dance has gone especially viral since his landslide victory on Nov. 5.

Instead of showing Bowers’ victory dance, the edited clip immediately cut to Raiders owner Mark Davis celebrating the touchdown from the stands.

But the edit wasn’t missed by hawk-eyed social media users, who were quick to criticize CBS.

Cutting out the Trump dance celebration? Wow. This is why CBS is a joke. — Alex on X (@CallMeAlexOnX) November 17, 2024

Do you watch football? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Cutting out the Trump dance celebration? Wow. This is why CBS is a joke,” one user wrote.

Yall cut out the Trump dance celebration? Bums — Tyler (@TyleredTN) November 17, 2024

“Yall cut out the Trump dance celebration? Bums,” another user wrote.

Where’s the Trump dance — Benjamin Flynn (@reelbigben20) November 17, 2024

Why’d you cut him doing the Trump dance? Trash organization. — CornPop4Prez (@SecStateCornPop) November 17, 2024

Evidently, the Raiders’ public relations team wasn’t happy about Bowers’ dance either.

When sports writer Safid Deen of USA Today asked Bowers about his dance, Bowers said he was inspired by UFC fighter Jon Jones, who had done it the night before.

Deen posted his exchange with Bowers on X.

Asked Brock Bowers about his Trump TD celly: “I’ve seen everyone do it. I watched the UFC fight last night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC so I saw it, and thought it was cool.” Raiders PR ended his postgame availability after my question. pic.twitter.com/YtXzCsFmoe — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) November 17, 2024

“Asked Brock Bowers about his Trump TD celly: ‘I’ve seen everyone do it. I watched the UFC fight last night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC so I saw it, and thought it was cool.'” Deen shared.

Deen followed up his post saying that the Raiders’ PR team ended Bowers’ post-game availability after the interview.

I can’t believe what I’m seeing in sports. Some of sport’s biggest stars in the NFL, NCAA, MLS, USMNT, UFC & more are doing a Donald Trump dance to celebrate scoring. After sports being inundated with liberal propaganda for the past decade, I’d tell you you’re crazy if you… pic.twitter.com/6Fr9w5DNr9 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) November 19, 2024

Many others in the sports world have celebrated their victories with Trump dances: stars like Jones mentioned earlier, defensive end Nick Bosa and others from the San Fransisco 49ers, and U.S. men’s soccer superstar Christian Pulisic — just to name a few.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.