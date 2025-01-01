The Cope Is Real: Election Denier Stacey Abrams Refuses to Admit Trump Win Was a 'Seismic Shift'

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams couldn’t bring herself to admit she lost a governor’s race in 2018 — now she can’t admit the sweep of President-elect Donald Trump’s win in 2024.

The twice-losing standard-bearer for the Democrats in the Peach State appeared on MSNBC’s “All in with Chris Hayes” on Monday, ostensibly to reflect on the legacy of former President Jimmy Carter.

Instead, she exposed just how blind her party actually is.

Abrams’s comments about November came toward the end of a nine-minute interview, when she declared that Trump’s victory was being misunderstood.

To hear Abrams tell it, an election that saw Trump win every swing state on the table on the way to an Electoral College romp of 312 to 226, in addition to winning more popular votes than his Democratic opponent (a first for Republicans since George W. Bush did it in 2004), was more like a squeaker than a landslide.

“We keep misremembering what happened in November,” she said.

“Yes, Donald Trump won the election, but this wasn’t a landslide. It was an evenly divided nation. He got more people, but this was not the seismic shift where 57, 58 percent of America said ‘no.’

“It was less than 50 percent of the electorate who said, ‘This is what we want.'”

Check out the video here. But spoiler alert: On the substance of it, she’s dead wrong.







As is usual with accomplished, shameless liars — and Abrams’s branding her state’s utterly sensible election integrity law as “the new Jim Crow” proved she’s both — Abrams based her statement on a technically accurate fact: Trump did not win the majority of the popular votes cast in November.

(He had 49.9 percent, according to Reuters.)

But Abrams is also “misremembering” pretty much everything about the 2024 election before the actual votes were cast.

Trump ran in the teeth of an unprecedented campaign of legalized warfare that saw him face criminal indictments at the state level in New York and Georgia and on the federal level in both Washington, D.C., and Florida. (The FBI staged an armed raid of his home at South Florida’s Mar-a-Lago Club in 2022, for crying out loud.)

He ran against the combined might of the establishment media, which blanketed his campaign with critical coverage while fawning over the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris.

(In August, the conservative Media Research Center estimated 89 percent of Trump coverage in the mainstream media was negative while 84 percent of Harris coverage was positive.)

He ran while the barons of social media (excepting X owner and Trump supporter Elon Musk), the glitterati of Hollywood, the political court jesters of late-night television, and virtually every other cultural institution that makes a play of political relevance attacked him — and his supporters.

And despite all of it, he won — and he won it in convincing fashion. Contra Abrams, the results represented a “seismic shift” in American voting.

After four years of failure from President Joe Biden’s White House, after watching the southern border surrendered to an invasion of illegal immigration, the economy struck with crippling inflation, and the world on fire thanks to American weakness, the American electorate rendered a verdict on Democrats and their media enablers that thundered around the globe.

It might be understandable that Abrams’s views of elections are skewed. As a two-time loser in Georgia’s gubernatorial contests — 2018 and 2022 — she might fail to appreciate what democracy looks like outside the overwhelmingly Democratic Atlanta area she represented in the Georgia legislature for a decade.

Winning an election in a friendly field isn’t exactly preparation for the big time, which might be why it was so hard for Abrams to admit she lost the first time around. (When Republicans do that, the establishment media calls it denying the election.)

But that doesn’t make her take any more acceptable — and an interviewer with less of an agenda and more integrity than MSNBC’s abysmal Chris Hayes might have pointed it out.

Do you think Stacey Abrams will ever win another election in her life? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

What Donald Trump accomplished by winning in November was a milestone in American history.

It showed the American people had seen through the lies of the Biden White House, the Democratic Party and the establishment media and turned the country away from the collision course with catastrophe the Biden-Harris era represented for the country and its future.

That, in short, is a seismic shift.

Abrams and Democratic colleagues can deny the reality of that election result all they want — trying to cope with a defeat of that magnitude can’t be easy.

But facts, as John Adams famously said, are stubborn things.

And the principal fact is that Donald Trump is less than three weeks from being inaugurated as the 47th president on Jan. 20.

His presidency isn’t going to be easy — besides his political opposition at home and enemies abroad, he has a fractious Republican Party to unite and work with as well.

But the country proved in November that it considers him the man for the job.

Until Democrats come to grips with that, and understand just how toxic their party’s brand is — with its criminal-coddling policies and contempt for working Americans — they’re going to stay in the political wilderness, no matter how much the cultural elite pushes otherwise.

And they’re going to stay as blind as Stacy Abrams is now.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.