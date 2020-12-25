Authorities in Rainsville, Alabama, say they busted an illegal winery operation on Dec. 17.

Perhaps the most shocking aspect of the alleged crime is its location — within the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

That’s correct: If the allegations are true, then someone had allegedly been fermenting and bottling alcohol in what is likely the filthiest location in the entire city.

On the very same day, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office released a statement detailing the bust.

“I want to thank the mayor for his cooperation and willingness to allow law enforcement to do our job and shut something like this down. This is definitely one of the biggest operations we’ve seen in our county and possibly our state. A big thanks to the public and their tips against ALL illegal activities,” Sheriff Nick Weldon said.

TRENDING: Major City Sues Black Lives Matter Leaders for 'Civil Conspiracy'

“Once again, it doesn’t matter who you are, no one is above the law. We won’t tolerate anyone using their position to hide their illegal actions at the taxpayer’s expense.

“God Bless!” his statement concluded.

After receiving an anonymous tip, county investigators and narcotics agents moved in and uncovered “a large illegal winery” within the Rainsville Waste Water Treatment Plant, the sheriff’s office news release said.

Do local law enforcement agencies make America's communities safer? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

According to investigators, the winery appeared to have been in operation “for a long period of time.”

Rainsville Mayor Roger Lingerfelt held a news conference detailing authorities’ findings, Alabama news site AL.com reported.

He announced that a supervisor at the plant had been suspended without pay pending an investigation into his involvement.

WAAY-TV reported that the employee was later identified as Allen Maurice Stiefel, 62, who had worked at the plant for roughly 15 years.

Stiefel has been “charged with unlawful possession of an illegally manufactured alcoholic beverage, a misdemeanor and use of official position for personal gain, which is a class B felony,” according to the outlet.

Of the four employees who worked at the plant, Stiefel is alleged to be the only one involved in the illicit activity.

RELATED: Horror: Man, 82, Beaten to Death in Hospital for Praying, According to Police

There are several reasons why this story is disgusting, the most obvious being the fact that fermentation is a process that requires sterile environments and equipment.

Stiefel’s alleged operation was a disaster waiting to happen.

Praise God that the local authorities were able to shut things down.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.