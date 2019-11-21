Country Star Sam Hunt Arrested for Alleged DUI

Country artist Sam Hunt, 34, was arrested in Nashville on Thursday on charges of driving under the influence and possessing an open container.

According to WKRN-TV, police received an early morning phone call about a motorist driving the wrong way on an East Nashville road. When police identified the vehicle, it was reportedly swerving in and out of the traffic lane.

Hunt allegedly had two open beer containers in his vehicle and struggled to pass a field sobriety test. When asked for his driver’s license, the country artist reportedly handed the officer a credit card instead.

Hunt was alone in the vehicle and had bloodshot eyes, along with “an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage,” WKRN reported.

According to court documents, Hunt admitted to drinking “recently,” and was booked into the Metro jail around 6:30 a.m.

Just a few hours later, Hunt was seen leaving the jail after posting the $2,500 bond.

Hunt’s blood-alcohol level of .173 was more than twice the legal limit of .08 in the state of Tennessee.

Hunt is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17, according to court documents.

A four-time Grammy Award nominee, Hunt is fresh off his performance of Reba McEntire’s song “Fancy,” which he sang last month at CMT’s “Artists of the Year” show.

He rose to fame roughly five years ago with his debut album, “Montevallo,” in 2014. Hunt’s most popular tunes include “Body Like a Back Road,” “House Party,” and “Drinkin’ Too Much.”

He married Hannah Lee Fowler in 2017 and, after taking time off to work on his second album, just released his new song “Kinfolks,” in October.

At this time, Hunt’s representatives have not issued a statement regarding the country music artist’s arrest.

Fans have posted on social media, expressing concern for the artist along with hopes that the arrest will serve as a catalyst for Hunt to change his drinking and driving decisions.

“I pray this is a sobering moment,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “Sam, you are loved by lots… thinking about you and praying for you!!!”

