What Kind of Person Do the Democratic Socialists of America Attract? Viral Photos Show You Exactly the Type

The Democratic Socialists of America have become a force to be reckoned with in American politics. If you’re to the right of center and you’ve heard enough “real socialism hasn’t been tried yet” stuff from people who want to try socialism, and you see them gaining momentum, you might find this to be the most frightening movement in quite some time.

In the deleted pictures and posts of one DSA member from Denver, you will find why they are simultaneously the least and most scary contingent on the American political spectrum.

For those of you who haven’t been paying attention this summer, the DSA has been racking up win after win with either full-fledged DSA members or DSA-adjacent candidates.

In New York City, three virulently anti-Israel, pro-Medicare-for-All DSA candidates backed by DSA-backed Mayor Zohran Mamdani won Democratic primaries for the U.S. House.

One week later in Colorado, Melat Kiros, a DSA insurgent who has been working as a barista after she was fired from her legal job due to an anti-Semitic, pro-Hamas open letter to law firms, won a Democratic primary to unseat a Democrat who had been representing the Denver-area district since 1997.

Roughly a third of Democratic voters now want candidates who describe themselves as “Democratic socialists,” according to a poll released the same day of the Kiros took primary victory.

Even the unraveling of DSA-adjacent Graham Platner in Maine was seen as a failing of the vetting process, not a failure of the ideology that’s perfectly fine with a Nazi-tattooed man who spent most of his life as a blackout alcoholic internet troll so long as there isn’t a credible sexual assault allegation levied against him by a Democrat. (Lyndsey Fifield, another former girlfriend who accused him of grave misconduct, didn’t count because she was a Republican, you understand.)

Are the Democratic Socialists of America a threat? Yes No

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You might, therefore, be fretting over the DSA being the future of the Democratic Party. If you are, I have good news and bad news. Both are contained within the same photograph.

It comes in the personage of Joe Wrote, a Dickensian-dubbed socialist scribe (driver’s license name, apparently: Joe Mayall) whose work has appeared in far-left outlets like Jacobin and on his own Substack, where he publishes articles with self-explanatory titles like “Israel Has No Right to Decide Its Future” and “Melat Kiros and DSA Knock Out the Democratic Establishment.”

He also has tough-guy posts on the social media platform X touting the upcoming proletarian revolution:

The centrist spin is that DSA won in “Deep blue primaries.” This is cope to avoid admitting socialists just conquered New York City, the heart of the Democratic establishment. — Joe Wrote (@joewrote) June 24, 2026

Conquering! Lenin! A few more posts about the Soviet Union, letting the streets run with capitalist blood, and some video-game streaming and this guy is on a path to becoming the Temu Hasan Piker!

One post of his, alas, has been deleted. It shows his fellow proletariat reveling in Melat Kiros’ victory a bit belatedly this past weekend.

“First Denver DSA general meeting after Melat Kiros’s victory. Packed house, line out the door. Big things are happening!” the caption read.

And indeed there were. They were partying like it was July of 2020:

Denver DSA activist deletes his post of their meeting after getting roasted because over half the people in the room are wearing masks in July of 2026. Lmfao pic.twitter.com/gYErJRJQi7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 13, 2026

That’s right: A bunch of scared white kids wearing masks in July of 2026 like it was peak COVID hysteria. Hope they did jazz hands instead of clapping, too!

This isn’t AI, by the way. Here’s the Denver DSA with effectively the same footage on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denver DSA (@dsadenver)

Out came the mockery:

I’m stunned by the number of people still wearing masks in airports and on planes when I travel to the east or west coast. It’s a far left wing status symbol now. https://t.co/dNpPuUSlLW — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 13, 2026

Look at the crowd at today’s DSA event. They tried to delete this. Too late. pic.twitter.com/aTxJ81aYQD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 13, 2026

They just deleted this after realizing how ridiculous they look for wearing masks in 2026 lmaooo The internet is forever pic.twitter.com/snQCC0SqRI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 13, 2026

So yeah — on one hand, these are people who want the streets to run red with the blood of their enemies and invoke images of Lenin and Mao to wrap up their struggle, but look like recent gender studies grads still trying to come to grips with COVID masking from six years ago.

In the political arena, these are cosplay communists, the same way they’re cosplay mask Karens. If conservatives and sane liberals really want to take these tofu terrorists on, they might yell and scream, but in the contact sport of politics, a fat lot of good that will do them.

On the other hand, the liberal wing of the Democratic Party seems shorn of will to take on the hard left, even if they are a bunch of conflict-averse mask junkies raised on trigger warnings and TikTok. Votes are votes, after all, and if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em, or at least get them to temporarily join you.

The people who cling to the face diaper the same way Linus Van Pelt clung to his blanket may not be terribly intimidating, but they’re helpful … until they take over a significant part of one of America’s two major political parties, and suddenly the mask Karens will find the will to demand to speak to the manager about all these people who dare not cover their face. (Except immigration enforcement agents. Those people should not only be unmasked, but encouraged to catch some dread disease. Perhaps in prison.)

This rot can be excised, for now. It’s not too late to confront the Joe Wrotes of the world — people who see nothing wrong with all these people still rocking N95s and then deleting the picture once it gets backlash.

Alas, the hour is getting later. Remember, they weren’t commemorating the ignoble defeat they deserved, but an upset victory in a string of upset victories that ought to sound the warning klaxons. Laugh for a moment, then fight like hell to make sure these clowns are re-consigned to the pages of 20th Century history.

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