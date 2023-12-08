An employee who worked in a Celebrity Cruises youth center on one of the company’s ships reportedly admitted to molesting children after he was arrested following a Caribbean cruise last month.

The reported confession came after the ship docked in Florida. The employee was arrested after a 6-year-old girl told police he inappropriately touched her.

Citing an FBI affidavit, Fox News reported that Cris John Pentinio Castor was arrested at a port in Fort Lauderdale on a charge of abusive sexual contact of a minor under 12.

According to the affidavit, the ship The Celebrity Silhouette set sail from Port Everglades on Nov. 20 for a 10-day cruise, with several stops in the Caribbean.

On Nov. 27, while working in the ship’s youth center, the 6-year-old girl alleged that Castor touched her private parts.

The youth center was under video surveillance, but Castor, 35, reportedly knew the location of the cameras and allegedly touched the child in such a way that the act was not captured on video.

The alleged molestation occurred while the child was playing video games.

Upon reviewing the video, the FBI said the ship’s camera did not “capture the contact directly,” according to Fox.

The bureau did say that Castor’s alleged actions on tape were “consistent with the minor victim’s statement and shows Castor’s hand reaching into (the victim’s) lap, in the vicinity of her vaginal area.”

Should child sex abuse convicts be given the death penalty? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

On Dec. 1, Castor was approached by police about the child’s accusation.

Fox News, citing the FBI affidavit, reported that Castor told agents he touched the girl and that he had inappropriately touched at least three other children.

In those events, Castor admitted to “skin-to-skin” contact with the children and with knowledge of where the ship’s youth center cameras were located.

The FBI affidavit stated Castor sexually abused children “on multiple occasions, while consciously hiding acts from the Youth Center’s security cameras.”

Celebrity Cruises told Fox News that the company was responsible for reporting Castor to police.

“We have zero tolerance for this behavior,” the company said in a statement. “We reported this to law enforcement and terminated the crew member, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities.”

Castor is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 15.

He is a citizen of the Philippines.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.