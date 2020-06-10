During earlier months, when people were self-quarantining, there was a push to order meals from local eateries to help support small business owners. Lately, many are focusing their support on black-owned businesses, as well.

Along those lines, Christophe Kyle has done his part to patronize a hyper-local venue. After trying out the restaurant “Ava’s Kitchen,” he took to social media to post reviews and photos, as many do.

There’s only one difference: This owner/chef is insanely cute.

“So I tried to support another Black Owned Business for lunch today,” Kyle wrote May 21. “It’s called Ava’s Kitchen, just opened end of April. It’s a very clean establishment, but whewww let me tell you about this owner.

TRENDING: Top Black Scholar Has Hard Questions for Biden After George Floyd Funeral Remarks

“First off, I asked why there are balloons on my chair, and it’s not my birthday? She talm’bout, mind yah business; those are Mommy’s.

“I been waiting on my order to get done for 45 minutes, and I’m the only customer here. She was making good progress at first, then she stopped for 20 minutes to go watch Paw Patrol.

“Overall the customer service could be better, but the cook is a cutie; so I’ll give her another chance. Let’s not give up on Black businesses so fast after one mistake.”

Of course, Ava is Kyle’s adorable daughter. She’s got style and heart, even if she needs to up her game in the service department.

The lighthearted “review” went viral, and soon Ava and her dad were contacted by multiple news outlets and even the maker of the kitchen, KidKraft, who offered to send her some more items.

“Can we send Chef Ava some food and kitchen supplies for her growing customer base?” they wrote on Kyle’s Instagram post.

It wasn’t long before Kyle paid Ava’s Kitchen another visit, to the delight of their growing fan base.

RELATED: Age 4 Boy Gets Stuck in Hollow Tree Until 'Hero' Bystander Comes to the Rescue

“The Ava’s Kitchen chronicles continues,” he shared on Sunday. “So I gave the restaurant another visit today. To my surprise, she was closed for business.

“I asked her what happened, and she said our governor ‘Big Gretch’ made her close because she wasn’t practicing social distancing.

“Since I’m a loyal customer, and I just happen to own a production company, I’m installing these sneeze guards to help stop the spread of germs. The owner promised me a big hug and dramatic kisses once I finish. I told her issa’ DEAL!”

Ava is one blessed baby girl to have such a loving and devoted father, and many have found their story to be just the ray of sunshine they needed.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.