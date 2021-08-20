Path 27
News
Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw questions witnesses during a House Homeland Security Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 17, 2020.
Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw questions witnesses during a House Homeland Security Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 17, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla - Pool / Getty Images)

Dan Crenshaw Lays Out Two Steps Biden Must Take to Address Afghanistan Chaos

 By Dillon Burroughs  August 20, 2021 at 7:01am
Path 27

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw blasted President Joe Biden on Twitter, demanding that he “do something” to save American lives in Afghanistan.

Early Friday morning, Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, said, “Two things need to happen, and only Biden can authorize:

“1. US military must be allowed to operate outside Kabul airport to get American citizens.

“2. Retake Bagram airfield, thus giving us more options for evacuations.

“Biden created this mess and needs to take decisive action.”

Trending:
Biden Administration Announces It Will Cancel Student Debt, But Only for a Certain Group of People

On Thursday, the congressman also demanded action to help Americans stuck in Afghanistan during the disastrous U.S. withdrawal.

“Yesterday the SECDEF [Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin] said we can’t go get US citizens, but this isn’t the full story,” Crenshaw said on Twitter. “We certainly have the capability, but Biden has not authorized it. This must change. Biden needs to do something besides pass the buck.”

In another post on Thursday, he said, “We need more than just a vague hope that our citizens will be evacuated while Taliban control the entrances to Kabul.

“Biden must order the military to retake Bagram. It was Biden’s foolish troop number cap that forced DOD to abandon it. Time to fix this and get our people out.

“American military is currently only operating rescue flights out of the Kabul airport.”

Related:
Report: Taliban Have Begun the Process of Executing People with US Connections

Crenshaw also tweeted, “Bagram Airbase is about 30 miles from Kabul and can handle far more aircraft. It is also separated from the amassed Taliban forces in Kabul.

“This would give us more options for getting people out of the country. Right now, evacuees are having a hard time even getting to Kabul.”

Crenshaw’s office is also working to help Americans trapped in Afghanistan.

Biden revealed Wednesday night that 10,000 to 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Dan Crenshaw Lays Out Two Steps Biden Must Take to Address Afghanistan Chaos
Organization Announces Plan to Settle Hundreds of Afghan Refugees in US Cities
Multiple Buildings Evacuated Amid 'Active Bomb Threat' Near US Capitol
Congressman Launches Investigation Into Biden Administration's Plan to Spy on American Citizens
Senators Call Out Biden for 'Seeking Assistance from an International Oil Cartel' While US Is 'Fully Capable of Oil Independence'
See more...

Conversation