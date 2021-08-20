Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw blasted President Joe Biden on Twitter, demanding that he “do something” to save American lives in Afghanistan.

Early Friday morning, Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, said, “Two things need to happen, and only Biden can authorize:

“1. US military must be allowed to operate outside Kabul airport to get American citizens.

“2. Retake Bagram airfield, thus giving us more options for evacuations.

“Biden created this mess and needs to take decisive action.”

On Thursday, the congressman also demanded action to help Americans stuck in Afghanistan during the disastrous U.S. withdrawal.

“Yesterday the SECDEF [Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin] said we can’t go get US citizens, but this isn’t the full story,” Crenshaw said on Twitter. “We certainly have the capability, but Biden has not authorized it. This must change. Biden needs to do something besides pass the buck.”

In another post on Thursday, he said, “We need more than just a vague hope that our citizens will be evacuated while Taliban control the entrances to Kabul.

“Biden must order the military to retake Bagram. It was Biden’s foolish troop number cap that forced DOD to abandon it. Time to fix this and get our people out.

“American military is currently only operating rescue flights out of the Kabul airport.”

Crenshaw also tweeted, “Bagram Airbase is about 30 miles from Kabul and can handle far more aircraft. It is also separated from the amassed Taliban forces in Kabul.

“This would give us more options for getting people out of the country. Right now, evacuees are having a hard time even getting to Kabul.”

Crenshaw’s office is also working to help Americans trapped in Afghanistan.

State Department is radio silent. Congressional offices like mine are coordinating evacuations & delivering critical information because State Department isn’t answering the phones. There was zero preparation, and there needs to be consequences when the dust settles. https://t.co/ZUwLIcDKm9 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 19, 2021

Biden revealed Wednesday night that 10,000 to 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan.

