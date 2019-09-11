Dan Crenshaw Shares Moving 9/11 Tribute: Americans 'Ran to the Fire, Not Away from It'

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw on Wednesday shared a moving tribute honoring the victims and heroes of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Almost 3,000 people were killed in the terror attacks, which consisted of four plane crashes.

More than 2,700 people perished in a pair of attacks on the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, including 343 New York City firefighters and 60 police officers.

An additional 184 people were killed when another plane crashed into the Pentagon building in the Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C.

Finally, 40 passengers and crew members died when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The passengers and crew aboard Flight 93 have been credited with fighting back against the hijackers, resulting in the terrorists’ failure to hit their intended target.

In a Wednesday afternoon tweet, Crenshaw, who served overseas in Afghanistan, wrote: “18th anniversary of 9/11. We experienced immense loss that forever changed us that day.”

But even in the face of a horrible tragedy, Crenshaw pointed out that Americans showed their true colors.

18th anniversary of 9/11. We experienced immense loss that forever changed us that day. But we also witnessed Americans fight back, like on Flight 93. Americans – at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon – ran to the fire, not away from it. pic.twitter.com/bLCQMGIEGO — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 11, 2019

“But we also witnessed Americans fight back, like on Flight 93,” Crenshaw wrote.

“Americans – at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon – ran to the fire, not away from it.”

In a follow-up post, Crenshaw noted that this wasn’t just evident on 9/11.

“Then Americans in our military ran to the gunfire, not away from it,” he wrote, no doubt alluding to the servicemen and women who fought in the war on terror.

“And on 9/11 in 2012, service members in Benghazi fought until their death,” Crenshaw added, referring to the Americans killed by Islamic terrorists in the Sept. 11, 2012, assaults on a U.S. diplomatic compound and CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya.

Then Americans in our military ran to the gunfire, not away from it. And on 9/11 in 2012, service members in Benghazi fought until their death. This day reminds us of these painful losses, but it also commemorates our American spirit. #NeverForget — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 11, 2019

“This day reminds us of these painful losses, but it also commemorates our American spirit. #NeverForget,” Crenshaw concluded.

The Texas congressman knows a thing or two about facing danger.

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, lost his eye in 2012 during a deployment to Afghanistan when an improvised explosive device went off.

“Dan was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Helmand province, Afghanistan,” Crenshaw’s campaign website reads.

“He was evacuated and awoke from his medically induced coma learning that his right eye had been destroyed in the blast and his left eye was still present, but badly damaged.”

