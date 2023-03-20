Parler Share
Dana Perino is seen on the set of Fox News' "America's Newsroom" at Fox News Channel Studios in New York on May 17.
Dana Perino is seen on the set of Fox News' "America's Newsroom" at Fox News Channel Studios in New York on May 17. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

Dana Perino Makes a Big Splash as She Returns to the World of Audio: 'Everything Will Be Okay'

 By Randy DeSoto  March 20, 2023 at 2:35pm
Fox News host Dana Perino has returned for the third season of her popular podcast, “Everything Will Be Okay,” with new episodes featuring, among others, her colleague Benjamin Hall, who survived a March 2022 bomb attack in Ukraine.

The title comes from her 2021 bestselling book, “Everything Will Be Okay: Life Lessons for Young Women (From a Former Young Women).”

Though the book was geared toward women, Perino’s podcast is for everyone.

“The Five” co-host explained at the beginning of Season 3 of her podcast, “I believe that ultimately everything will always be OK, and I believe that there are ways we can revise our thinking, change the way we approach problems and make smarter decisions so we can be our most productive, healthy and serene selves.”

The first episode of the podcast’s new season features Ashley Brown, who — along with her husband, Ed Brown (former CEO of the Patron Spirits Co.) — launched the Selfless Love Foundation several years ago.

It is a Florida-based organization that helps place children in the foster care system with adoptive parents.

For Brown, the cause hits close to home. She was adopted into a loving family as a baby.

“I always, always, always said I was going to pay back my blessing of being adopted and being given this gift of an incredible family,” she told Perino.

Brown thought she herself would become an adoptive parent, but instead, her desire to pay back took the form of the Selfless Love Foundation with its focus on foster children.

“It’s a crisis,” she said. “So there’s over 100,000 children in foster care right now that are waiting to be adopted. Every single year there’s over 20,000 children that age out of foster care, and almost half of them become homeless within the first two years.”

Kids age out of the foster care system when they turn 18.

To help these young people, Brown’s Harbor in Pembroke Pines, Florida, provides a home where 18- to 23-year-olds can learn life skills and become financially independent.

“It is the most rewarding feeling on the planet. I pinch myself that I get to be a part of this,” Brown said of her work with foster children, saying it has given her and her husband a very big family.

Perino’s second episode features Fox News State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall, author of the bestseller “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home.”

Hall told Perino of his harrowing experience outside Kyiv in March 2022 when the Russians bombed the vehicle in which he was riding, killing his cameraman, Pierre Zakrzewski, and Ukrainian journalist Sasha Kuvshynova, who was their translator and guide, along with two Ukrainian soldiers.

Hall, the lone survivor, suffered severe burns and lost his right leg below the knee, his left foot, sight in one of his eyes and the use of one of his hands.

Fox News contacted the veterans group Save Our Allies, which sent a team into Ukraine to locate Hall and evacuate him to Poland. Ultimately, the U.S. military transported him to Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston in Texas for treatment and recovery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Benjamin Hall (@benjaminhallfnc)

In the podcast, Perino observed to Hall, “I think for anyone who is going through a challenge to be able to look at you and say, ‘If he believes that  [everything will be okay], then I should too.'”

“That was how I felt all along,” he responded. “I knew that no matter how hard it was, on the other side, there was going to be hope, light, something positive.”

“One of the things that happened to me during this whole year, this recovery, was that a lot of the things I used to be worried about, the things about work, about your career, about the minor things in life, those worries disappeared,” Hall said.

The husband and father of three young girls added, “And I realized how weighed down I was by some of them, and I realized what’s really important. It’s being with your family.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Benjamin Hall (@benjaminhallfnc)

On Sunday, Fox News aired a documentary about Hall’s experience titled “Sacrifice and Survival: A Story From the Front Line.” It can be streamed on demand at Fox Nation.

