Daniel Penny's Legal Team Considers Striking Back Against DA Alvin Bragg: 'There Was Collusion'

To invoke noted American icon Elmer Fudd, it truly does appear that “it ain’t no fun when the rabbit’s got the gun.”

After being vilified, accosted, and otherwise threatened, Marine veteran Daniel Penny was ultimately acquitted on all charges related to the death of Jordan Neely in 2023.

For those unaware, Penny’s trial captured national attention.

That May 2023 encounter saw Neely, a mentally disturbed Michael Jackson impersonator, threatening passengers on a New York City subway and claiming that he would kill someone and didn’t care about going back to jail.

Penny stepped in when those threats started to include more venom, which led to the veteran putting Neely in a headlock to subdue the self-proclaimed threat. Neely ultimately died after the confrontation.

Due in no small part to the racial component of this tragic incident (Penny is white, and Neely is black), the case became a nationally polarizing one.

Adding to the national intrigue was the district attorney’s office trying to prosecute Penny.

That office belongs to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg — the same man who tried so desperately to convict President-elect Donald Trump.

Given all that, this trial quickly became polarizing and hyper-politically charged.

After Penny was acquitted on Monday, the response was predictably boisterous from the Marine veteran’s critics.

Undaunted, Penny’s own team appears ready to fire back now that some of the dust has settled — and it’s bad news for Bragg.

Per Fox News, Penny’s legal team “is eyeing a malicious prosecution lawsuit against District Attorney Alvin Bragg and others behind the charges, turning the tables after the lengthy high-profile case concluded with an acquittal.”

And this rabbit appears rather serious with the gun in its hand.

“Just like Danny said in his interview, it was like they wanted to try and get him on something,” one member of Penny’s legal team told Fox. “They knew they weren’t going to be able to get him, so they had to get rid of that top count in order to get to that second count, just in hopes that maybe they could pull out a win here, and they were unsuccessful, thank God.”

(Monday, Penny was acquitted on negligent homicide after a stronger manslaughter charge was dropped by the judge. Many have theorized that the first charge was dropped to try and nail Penny on the negligent homicide charge.)

Penny’s attorney added: “The record was made fairly clear as to the extent of his involvement and what occurred here. He was appointed by Mayor [Eric] Adams, [who belongs to the] same political party as Alvin Bragg.

“There was collusion there, and the collusion began from the very beginning of this case and all the way through.

“The district attorney needed the medical examiner and needed the medical examiner to act quickly, and he did just that.”

Penny is still facing a civil lawsuit filed by Neely’s father.

