Dave Chappelle Says What We Are All Thinking About San Francisco, Hilariously Offends Leftist Writer

Comedian Dave Chappelle put his finger on it once again and angered the left as he continues to defy the cancel culture mob by saying out loud what we are all thinking.

On Thursday, Chappelle scheduled a surprise performance of his standup routine at San Francisco’s Masonic Auditorium.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, at one point in the gig, he said of the city: “What the f*** happened to this place?”

The 49-year-old comedian was telling a story about his dinner at a local restaurant where he witnessed a homeless person defecating right in front of the place.

That prompted Chappelle, who is not afraid to confront his audience, to ask what the heck happened to the once-great city.

He also had other barbs about San Francisco.

Chappelle said the downtown area is now “half ‘Glee,’ half zombie movie” and worried that the city is so bad off it needs “a Batman” to save it, according to the Chronicle.

The jokes at San Francisco’s expense triggered Chronicle culture editor Dan Gentile, who complained that the comedian “focused on the city’s homelessness problems.”

Gentile went on to accuse Chappelle of saying “irresponsible and dangerous things.”

Would you feel safe in San Francisco? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The writer called him a series of names, including “controversial,” “cruel,” antisemitic, “transphobic,” an employer of “dog whistles” and a man whose “self-righteousness” permeates his act and whose comedy has “taken a dark turn.”

With as much as Gentile despises Chappelle, it is a wonder he agreed to attend the show in the first place. But then, if he hadn’t, he wouldn’t have been able to publish a screed to virtue signal about how uber-woke and “tolerant” he is.

This is far, far from the only time that Dave Chappelle has triggered the left.

Back in 2021, he became the object of leftist ire after his Netflix comedy special was found to contain some jokes about radical transgenderism that the left called “transphobic.”

In his special “The Closer,” Chappelle broke with the far left and proclaimed that you are either a male or a female and you can’t simply “identify” as the opposite sex.

“Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth,” he said.

Naturally, that sent the left into a frenzy and spurred trans activists who were employees of Netflix to try and get his special deleted from the online streaming service.

Chappelle offered to sit down with the activists to talk things out, but they really weren’t much interested in dialogue.

He also sided with “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling in her fight against transgender activists by self-identifying as “Team TERF” (or “trans-exclusionary radical feminist” — a term for feminists who refuse to bow to transgender propaganda).

Ultimately, Chappelle’s advocacy for women made him a target, and during a May 2022 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, a man ran up on stage and physically attacked the comedian.

But he has been undaunted.

Whatever the merits of Dave Chappelle’s career, he is 100 percent right about how San Francisco has gone downhill.

As the New York Post reported, 30 percent of the nation’s homeless population is in California, with many of them in San Francisco.

According to Fox News, while violent crime has remained at a relatively steady level in the city over the last few years, murders have ticked upward and crimes against property and businesses have skyrocketed.

However, Charles “Cully” Stimson, Heritage Foundation senior legal fellow and a former prosecutor in San Francisco, warned that crime is worse than the official statistics claim because thanks to lax rates of prosecution, many residents no longer even bother to report crimes to the feckless police department because they know nothing will get done about it.

While the San Francisco Chronicle keeps disgorging its high dudgeon on comedians, the real problems of the city will continue to be swept under the rug.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.