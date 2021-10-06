Share
News
Comedian Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018, in New York City.
Comedian Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018, in New York City. (Kevin Winter - Getty Images / NARAS)

Legendary Comedian Enrages Leftists by Proclaiming 'Gender Is a Fact' in New Special

 By Kipp Jones  October 6, 2021 at 10:33am
Share

Comedian Dave Chappelle has once again enraged supporters of the LGBT agenda, this time by proclaiming “gender is a fact” in his newly released standup special.

Chappelle, the former host of Comedy Central’s hit sketch show “Chappelle’s Show,” hasn’t shied away from taking it to establishment ideologues.

Despite criticism, he has never backed down from making the transgender agenda fodder for comedy.

In past standup sets, Chappelle has unapologetically made jokes at the expense of those who claim that gender is a social construct — and that one’s gender can be changed through surgical procedures and hormone treatments.

In his latest special, which is called “The Closer” and dropped on Tuesday, Chapelle again fired up his progressive opponents.

Trending:
Twitter Notices Something Strange in Fauci's Home: Bizarre Item in Plain Sight

“Gender is a fact,” he said, according to the Daily Beast.

“Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact.

“Now, I am not saying that to say trans women aren’t women. I am just saying that those pu****s that they got — you know what I mean? I’m not saying it’s not p***y, but it’s ‘beyond p***y’ or ‘impossible p***y,’” he said in reference to popular substitutes for real meat.

Earlier in the special, Chappelle defended author J.K. Rowling, who has been attacked for taking on the transgender agenda, and referred to himself as a “TERF” — a trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

Chappelle added that he was done telling jokes about LGBT people “until we are both sure that we are laughing together.”

But immediately after the standup set hit Netflix, Chappelle took a beating from leftists online.

Related:
Transgender Weightlifter Awarded Title 'Sportswoman of the Year'

In his review of the special, NPR’s Eric Deggans noted that Chappelle at one point joked, “In our country, you can shoot and kill a n****r. … But you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings.”

Deggans opined, “Too often in ‘The Closer,’ it just sounds like Chappelle is using white privilege to excuse his own homophobia and transphobia.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




loading
Legendary Comedian Enrages Leftists by Proclaiming 'Gender Is a Fact' in New Special
Woman Dies of Blood Clot After Receiving COVID Vaccine, State Health Department Confirms
Twitter Notices Something Strange in Fauci's Home: Bizarre Item in Plain Sight
John Kerry Admits Biden 'Literally Had Not Been Aware of What Had Transpired' When US Enraged Ally with 'Stab in the Back'
FBI Raids Headquarters of NYPD Union That Publicly Opposed Biden
See more...

Conversation