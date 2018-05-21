SECTIONS
David Hogg Wants Teens to Wear Orange Hats to Combat Gun Violence

By Jack Davis
May 21, 2018 at 8:22am

The class of 2018 must put politics ahead of pomp and circumstance, according to anti-gun activist David Hogg, a student at the Florida high school where 17 students died in a February shooting.

Hogg, who has been in the national limelight since the attack, made his call for nationwide protests through his Twitter account.

“I will be spray painting my cap for graduation orange to show my support of common sense gun laws, feel free me to join if you want. #OrangeCaps,” he tweeted on Saturday.

As noted in USA Today, the call to spray-painting drew mixed reviews on Twitter.

Would you let your son or daughter paint their graduation hat orange?

Some bloggers also took issue with Hogg’s latest concept.

“We suppose a spray-painted cap (despite the major environmental damage our young snowflakes will inflict with multiple cans of spray paint) is a step up from the Hitleresque armbands suggested by the same smug little sourpuss last month,” carped Lisa Carr on the VictoryGirlsBlog.

After Hogg’s tweet, other calls were issued to wear orange.

Orange is also the color of multiple items sold by Everytown, an anti-gun organization supported by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

RELATED: Jim Carrey Attacks Kent State Grad Posing With AR in Controversial Portrait

Hogg responded to the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, by demanding that the media not publish the name of the shooter as a way to deny him fame.

“I don’t know the shooter’s name and don’t want to. If you agree, anytime you see a post with their name or face from news organizations post #NoNotoriety with one of the victim’s names,” Hogg tweeted. “We make these sick people known worldwide for their horrifying acts, let’s stop that!”

Hogg also started criticizing politicians for any response they would have to the Texas tragedy.

“Get ready for two weeks of media coverage of politicians acting like they give a s–t when in reality they just want to boost their approval ratings before midterms,” Hogg wrote on Twitter.

By: Jack Davis on May 21, 2018 at 8:22am

