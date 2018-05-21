David Hogg Wants Teens to Wear Orange Hats to Combat Gun Violence

The class of 2018 must put politics ahead of pomp and circumstance, according to anti-gun activist David Hogg, a student at the Florida high school where 17 students died in a February shooting.

Hogg, who has been in the national limelight since the attack, made his call for nationwide protests through his Twitter account.

“I will be spray painting my cap for graduation orange to show my support of common sense gun laws, feel free me to join if you want. #OrangeCaps,” he tweeted on Saturday.

I will be spray painting my cap for graduation orange to show my support of common sense gun laws, feel free me to join if you want. #OrangeCaps — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 18, 2018

As noted in USA Today, the call to spray-painting drew mixed reviews on Twitter.

No, it will draw attention to himself. That's why he wants to do it so he can stand out… — US Patriot (@tdhalesmt) May 18, 2018

THE FUTURE? Your nuts. This kid is a wack job. You want gun control, how about parents start hanging with their kids and people like you stop blaming Games, movies, etc. Your policies are the issue. — INSTANTRENTERS (@INSTANTRENTERS) May 20, 2018

But….but!! He's painting a graduation cap orange!! That's totally going to make a difference!! Of the sale of orange paint. Maybe. 😆😆😆 — Princess Snarky McSmirker🍷👸🍷👸 (@KristineAz) May 19, 2018

Would you let your son or daughter paint their graduation hat orange? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Some bloggers also took issue with Hogg’s latest concept.

“We suppose a spray-painted cap (despite the major environmental damage our young snowflakes will inflict with multiple cans of spray paint) is a step up from the Hitleresque armbands suggested by the same smug little sourpuss last month,” carped Lisa Carr on the VictoryGirlsBlog.

After Hogg’s tweet, other calls were issued to wear orange.

We encourage all schools to turn orange on June 1st to stand with Newtown, Parkland, Santa Fe & beyond. Please sign up here to turn your school orange. https://t.co/gGcubRToGD #WearOrange #EndGunViolence @AMarch4OurLives @schoolwalkoutUS @_studentsmarch @moco4guncontrol pic.twitter.com/55JtgGzkSJ — Jr. Newtown Action Alliance (@Junior_NAA) May 21, 2018

Orange is also the color of multiple items sold by Everytown, an anti-gun organization supported by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

RELATED: Jim Carrey Attacks Kent State Grad Posing With AR in Controversial Portrait

Hogg responded to the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, by demanding that the media not publish the name of the shooter as a way to deny him fame.

“I don’t know the shooter’s name and don’t want to. If you agree, anytime you see a post with their name or face from news organizations post #NoNotoriety with one of the victim’s names,” Hogg tweeted. “We make these sick people known worldwide for their horrifying acts, let’s stop that!”

Hogg also started criticizing politicians for any response they would have to the Texas tragedy.

“Get ready for two weeks of media coverage of politicians acting like they give a s–t when in reality they just want to boost their approval ratings before midterms,” Hogg wrote on Twitter.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.