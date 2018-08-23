David Hogg’s Own Supporters Turn Against Him After ‘Sexist’ Nancy Pelosi Comment

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg is receiving backlash from his supporters after New York Magazine’s profile of the young activist.

Hogg has emerged as an outspoken advocate for gun control, leading the “March for Our Lives: Road to Change” tour with his fellow Marjory Stoneman High School graduate Emma González.

In his recently published profile, he made a comment about Democrats and specifically House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi that many are calling “sexist” and “ageist.”

“The reason Republicans are successful right now is because they’re empowering young people,” he told New York Magazine, pointing to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan as examples.

“Older Democrats just won’t move the f— off the plate and let us take control. Nancy Pelosi is old.”

A spokesperson for Pelosi told Buzzfeed News that the representative didn’t have a comment about Hogg’s remarks, but other people did have something to say about it on Twitter.

Sorry David…. I’ll take a 975 year old Pelosi over 18 year old Ryan and Rubio. You’re doing great work but ageism isn’t ok. Nancy Pelosi has fought and accomplished more than Ryan and Rubio… combined. We should honor her, not denigrate her. This is very disappointing. — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) August 21, 2018

Janet Johnson said, “We should honor (Pelosi), not denigrate her. This is very disappointing.”

“I asked you to educate yourself and do research. I’m beyond frustrated. You are speaking out of turn. You need to take a few years and learn experience life,” Jamie B wrote.

David, I sent you several tweets. I spoke up for you. I asked you to educate yourself and do research. I’m beyond frustrated. You are speaking out of turn. You need to take a few years and learn experience life. You need to listen to people who have experience in politics and 1 — Jamie B (@jambie61) August 22, 2018

“Don’t be this guy, David Hogg,” Jess Morales Rocketto added. “You can make this point without being sexist, homie.”

Don't be this guy, David Hogg. You can make this point without being sexist, homie. https://t.co/tmHyCHWzUw — Jess Morales Rocketto (@JessLivMo) August 21, 2018

“We need all voices young & senior,” Maya Conteras added.

Catter said, “Take a breather. This is very (sic) mysogenistic and abhorrent to read. Apologize as this applies to many of us and believe me, with age comes wisdom.”

Take a breather. This is very mysogenistic and abhorrent to read. Apologize as this applies to many of us and believe me, with age comes wisdom. — Catter (@AmhBoo) August 22, 2018

The upcoming midterm elections are revealing fractures in the Democratic caucus. After 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beat Rep. Joe Crowley in the New York primary, Democrats began to prepare for what is to come.

“I think this may help open doors for the younger generation of Democrats in the House of Representatives,” one House Democrat told BuzzFeed News after the New York primary.

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal added, “I think it’s just yet another wake-up call that the country is ready for progressives, for folks of color, for leadership that understands that anger that is across the country about where people’s future’s lie.

“I’m thinking there will be a shake-up, and, if not right now, then certainly after November.”

When Pelosi was asked if leadership should “reflect an increasingly diverse, young, female, and progressive caucus,” Pelosi said, “Well, I’m female, I’m progressive. What’s your problem?”

