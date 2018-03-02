The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Alert: Deadly Shooting At College Campus, Gunman Still At Large

By Randy DeSoto
March 2, 2018 at 9:37am

Print

At least two people are dead following a shooting at Central Michigan University on Friday and the suspect is still at large.

The college, located in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, is currently on lockdown as law enforcement seeks out the killer.

Shots fired were first reported at approximately 9 a.m. Eastern, according to Fox News.

The shooting took place at the Campbell Hall co-ed dorm building, though the victims are reportedly not college students.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

The city of Mount Pleasant put out multiple notifications about the incident.

The suspect is James Eric Davis, a 19-year-old black male, who is dressed in mustard yellow jeans and wearing a blue hoodie, according to ABC News.

The man is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Students campus-wide received a robocall alert telling them to shelter in place.

Classes have been canceled.

RELATED: Fed-Up South Dakota School Hits Students Planning Shooting Walkout With Bad News

Michigan’s Gov. Rick Snyder said he is keeping apprised of the developing situation.

The latest school shooting comes as the nation is grappling with how to best handle the issue of student safety in the aftermath of last month’s shooting in Parkland, Florida.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Michigan, safety, shooting

By: Randy DeSoto on March 2, 2018 at 9:37am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Kevin Daley

Supreme Court Backs Trump… Massive Changes Underway For Illegal Immigrants

Jonathan Pincus

Joy Behar (1)

Anti-Christian Joy Behar Gets Disastrous Surprise From 30,000 Angry Viewers

Richard Pollock

james comey, barack obama

FBI Refuses to Release Docs About Secret Comey-Obama Meeting, Says America Doesn’t Need to Know

Randy DeSoto

Barack Obama

Obama Snubs Graham Tributes, Promotes His Presidential Library Instead

Erin Coates

Trump Claims He Would’ve Run Into Parkland Massacre… Reports from ’91 Prove He Was Serious

Erin Coates

Donald_Trump,_Border_Wall_Prototypes

Breaking: Federal Court Okays Trump’s Wall, Overrules Lib Groups

Kevin Daley

Donald Trump (4)

DACA Could Be Completely Finished By Years End… And It’s All Because Of Trump

Jonathan Pincus

Edward Stack

Top CEO Goes All-In On Gun Control… Major Retailer Refuses Sales Of AR-15s

Recently Posted