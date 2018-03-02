Alert: Deadly Shooting At College Campus, Gunman Still At Large

At least two people are dead following a shooting at Central Michigan University on Friday and the suspect is still at large.
The college, located in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, is currently on lockdown as law enforcement seeks out the killer.
Shots fired were first reported at approximately 9 a.m. Eastern, according to Fox News.
The shooting took place at the Campbell Hall co-ed dorm building, though the victims are reportedly not college students.
The city of Mount Pleasant put out multiple notifications about the incident.
The suspect is James Eric Davis, a 19-year-old black male, who is dressed in mustard yellow jeans and wearing a blue hoodie, according to ABC News.
The man is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and is considered “armed and dangerous.”
Students campus-wide received a robocall alert telling them to shelter in place.
Classes have been canceled.
Michigan’s Gov. Rick Snyder said he is keeping apprised of the developing situation.
The latest school shooting comes as the nation is grappling with how to best handle the issue of student safety in the aftermath of last month’s shooting in Parkland, Florida.
