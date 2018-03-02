Alert: Deadly Shooting At College Campus, Gunman Still At Large

At least two people are dead following a shooting at Central Michigan University on Friday and the suspect is still at large.

The college, located in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, is currently on lockdown as law enforcement seeks out the killer.

Shots fired were first reported at approximately 9 a.m. Eastern, according to Fox News.

Central Michigan University campus is on lockdown; police say 2 victims were not students, still looking for "armed and extremely dangerous" suspect. https://t.co/3fnrll4JqL pic.twitter.com/dCBaXTLkzP — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 2, 2018

The shooting took place at the Campbell Hall co-ed dorm building, though the victims are reportedly not college students.

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

The city of Mount Pleasant put out multiple notifications about the incident.

The suspect is James Eric Davis, a 19-year-old black male, who is dressed in mustard yellow jeans and wearing a blue hoodie, according to ABC News.

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

The man is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and is considered “armed and dangerous.”

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

Students campus-wide received a robocall alert telling them to shelter in place.

Classes have been canceled.

URGENT INFORMATION: There has been a report of a shooting on the campus of Central Michigan University. MPPD is assisting @cmupd with the situation. The shooter has not yet been apprehended. Please remain aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report suspicious activity — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

Michigan’s Gov. Rick Snyder said he is keeping apprised of the developing situation.

I am in constant contact with @MichStatePolice as they work w/local law enforcement to determine what has occurred at Central Michigan University. The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift action. — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) March 2, 2018

The latest school shooting comes as the nation is grappling with how to best handle the issue of student safety in the aftermath of last month’s shooting in Parkland, Florida.

