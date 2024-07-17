Deaf Mother's Hands of Faith Spread Gospel Message Worldwide

Deaf mother and influencer Janet Moreno is harnessing the power of social media and sign language to spread the message of Jesus to a global audience.

Moreno, who has three young boys and is pregnant with her fourth baby, has embraced her ministry in Deaf motherhood.

She teaches her children about Jesus and the Bible and now has a growing global audience who is watching and learning as she makes Biblical vocabulary accessible to the Deaf community.

Moreno was featured by Christianity Today Magazine in honor of National Deaf History Month, celebrated in April. She is passionate about evangelizing to the deaf and hearing community, as she explains on her Instagram reel.

“Did you know that only 2 percent of the Deaf worldwide know Jesus?” said Moreno, wearing a cozy blue sweatshirt and joyful smile.

“I want to change that, and together, we can!” she continued.

“How?” Moreno asked. “By being obedient to the promptings of the Holy Spirit.”

Moreno explained that her objective was to start small by teaching her audience several Biblical signs. She signed each word twice, repeating the sign in slow motion so viewers could follow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christianity Today Magazine (@ct_mag)

As the reel continued, Moreno demonstrated nine gospel-related signs, including Jesus, Bible, joy, courage, truth, Holy Spirit, hope, faith, and love.

A dive into her personal Instagram account reveals the many ways Moreno is using social media to teach her followers about the gospel.

She has video demonstrations for “The Lord’s Prayer” in American Sign Language, and the popular sleep prayer often taught to children, “Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep,” also in ASL.

Moreno, who also runs a small business, regularly teaches big-picture Bible concepts such as faith, spiritual growth and gratitude, helping put Biblical vocabulary into the hands of her audience.

“If you’re new here, I frequently post Gospel ASL alliterations,” Moreno wrote on an Instagram reel on the topic of faith. “The same way an alliteration is done with repetitive letters at the beginning, we use repeated handshapes for sign language alliterations.”

Moreno explained that on a sleepless night with a heavy heart, she turned to God and talked to Him, not in her head, but actually signing to Him in the dark.

“I asked God for wisdom. I asked Him for peace. And I asked for Him to show me the way,” Moreno wrote.

As she wrestled with God over faith and doubt, she felt the Lord asking her a question: “Why do you doubt me? You have very little faith. Why?”

“And I realized that it does hinders my spiritual growth, my vision, and my hope,” Moreno continued. “So I signed back, ‘You’re right. My lack of faith has delayed my spiritual growth.'”

“And I caught how lack of and growth are the same but moved in an opposite direction and then finally caught on that there was an ASL alliteration,” Moreno wrote.

“After I acknowledged my mistakes, a warm honey went from the top of my head to my toes. Ah, grace. And I knew I was going to be ok. I decided to think ahead and pre-decide that I will have faith and to let God do the rest.”

She ended her post with a Scripture reference, Hebrews 11:6, which says, “And without faith it is impossible to please him, for whoever would draw near to God must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who seek him.”

This article appeared originally on Liftable.

