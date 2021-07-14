For most Americans, it has been a long, arduous 16 months since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and draconian restrictions were imposed on the citizenry.

While many people are eager to move on with life now that the virus has subsided and more than half the country is vaccinated, some Democratic politicians apparently want to make every day a torturous Groundhog Day of coronavirus fearmongering.

Jerry Demings, the mayor of Orange County, Florida, is one of them.

While Florida and the rest of the country are easing restrictions, Demings is regressively urging everyone to wear face masks indoors — even if they’re vaccinated.

“It is my official recommendation that Orange County return to the status in which it is recommended that all residents — vaccinated and unvaccinated — consider wearing facial coverings indoors when in crowded environments,” he said at a news conference on Monday.

“If unvaccinated, you should mask up to protect others.”







The mayor cited a 7.78 percent increase in the 14-day rolling positivity rate for his renewed mask recommendation.

As a community, let’s build immunity against COVID-19: https://t.co/luD7g03a0n As of July 12:

✅ 59.69% of Orange County residents 12+ have received at least one dose of the vaccine

✅ Orange County’s 14-day rolling positivity rate: 7.78% 🍊 Let’s fill that orange! #IGotMyShot pic.twitter.com/PMvrb1MfEd — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) July 12, 2021

Orange, whose county seat is Orlando, is Florida’s fifth-most-populous county.

Demings said he was merely making a recommendation and not imposing a mandate, presumably because most people are fed up with government overreach and oppose more infringements on their civil liberties.

As it is, it’s anti-scientific and inane to suggest that vaccinated people wear masks. If the vaccines work — as pro-vaxxers say — then why do vaccinated individuals need to wear masks?

Similarly, if masks work — as mask advocates insist — then why do people need to get vaccinated?

Good morning, mask fanatics. Take a good look at this chart. Blue are mask mandate states, red are *free states.* This is called *NO CORRELATION.* That means your mask mandates have no statistically significant effect fighting COVID. Just thought you should know.🔻 pic.twitter.com/StS4bU1wuq — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 16, 2021

Moreover, scientific research has shown that extended use of face masks is unhealthy and makes people vulnerable to various types of bacterial infections.

In June, a lab at the University of Florida analyzed masks that had been worn by schoolchildren and discovered that the masks were teeming with 11 dangerous bacterial pathogens.

Is it time to end mask mandates? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The resulting report found that five masks were contaminated with bacteria, parasites, and fungi, including three with dangerous pathogenic and pneumonia-causing bacteria,” Rational Ground reported.

“Half of the masks were contaminated with one or more strains of pneumonia-causing bacteria.”

The report added that “one-third were contaminated with one or more strains of meningitis-causing bacteria. One-third were contaminated with dangerous, antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens.”

A group of parents sent 6 masks to a lab, requesting an analysis. The resulting report found that 5 were contaminated with bacteria, parasites, and fungi, including 3 with dangerous pathogenic and pneumonia-causing bacteria. https://t.co/K4bKmQUphu — Kelly Bee 🐝 (@ke11ybender) June 16, 2021

Despite these troubling findings, flip-flopping White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci is suggesting that Americans wear masks for the rest of their lives.

But at this point, the public is fed up with onerous, unscientific restrictions and condescending badgering from the ruling class.

COVID-19 is not the first pandemic that will afflict the United States, and it will not be the last. There will be many others. We cannot shut down the country and stop living our lives every time a new virus emerges.

If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that there is no pandemic exception to the U.S. Constitution and that handing over all our freedoms to the government is counterproductive and self-destructive.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.